Euro 2024 round of 16 schedule: Full list of matches, kick-off timings, venue, live streaming info

The Group stages of the 2024 European Championship finished with tense action in the final matchday as three teams from Group E, Romania, Belgium and Slovakia, qualified for the knockouts.
In the Group C games, which also had three teams progressing, Denmark finished as the runner-up over Slovenia while England qualified as the winner from the group.
After 36 matches over 12 days, the 16 teams for this edition of the Euros are finally confirmed, with Switzerland playing Italy in the opening round of 16 match at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.
ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE
|Date
|Match
|Kick-off Time (CET/Local time)
|Kick-off Time (IST)
|Venue
|June 29
|Switzerland vs Italy
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Berlin
|June 29
|Germany vs Denmark
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (June 30)
|Dortmund
|June 30
|England vs Slovakia
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Gelsenkirchen
|June 30
|Spain vs Georgia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 1)
|Cologne
|July 1
|France vs Belgium
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 1
|Portugal vs Slovenia
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 2)
|Frankfurt
|July 2
|Romania vs Netherlands
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Munich
|July 2
|Austria vs Turkiye
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 3)
|Leipzig
|Quarterfinals
|July 5
|Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Dusseldorf
|July 5
|Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 6)
|Hamburg
|July 6
|Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38
|6:00 PM
|9:30 PM
|Stuttgart
|July 6
|Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 7)
|Berlin
|Semifinals
|July 9
|Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 10)
|Munich
|July 10
|Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 11)
|Dortmund
|Final
|July 14
|Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50
|9:00 PM
|12:30 AM (July 15)
|Berlin
When and where to watch EURO 2024?
All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
