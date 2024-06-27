Euro 2024 round of 16 schedule: Full list of matches, kick-off timings, venue, live streaming info

The Group stages of the 2024 European Championship finished with tense action in the final matchday as three teams from Group E, Romania, Belgium and Slovakia, qualified for the knockouts.

In the Group C games, which also had three teams progressing, Denmark finished as the runner-up over Slovenia while England qualified as the winner from the group.

After 36 matches over 12 days, the 16 teams for this edition of the Euros are finally confirmed, with Switzerland playing Italy in the opening round of 16 match at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue June 29 Switzerland vs Italy 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin June 29 Germany vs Denmark 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund June 30 England vs Slovakia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Gelsenkirchen June 30 Spain vs Georgia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne July 1 France vs Belgium 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf July 1 Portugal vs Slovenia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt July 2 Romania vs Netherlands 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Munich July 2 Austria vs Turkiye 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig Quarterfinals July 5 Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf July 5 Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 6) Hamburg July 6 Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart July 6 Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 7) Berlin Semifinals July 9 Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 10) Munich July 10 Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 11) Dortmund Final July 14 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 15) Berlin

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.