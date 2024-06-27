MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 round of 16 schedule: Full list of matches, kick-off timings, venue, live streaming info

After 36 matches over 12 days, the 16 teams for this edition of the Euros are finally confirmed, with Switzerland playing Italy in the opening round of 16 match in Berlin.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 02:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The 17th edition of the European Championship started on June 14 and will end a month later, with the final on Berlin.
The 17th edition of the European Championship started on June 14 and will end a month later, with the final on Berlin.
infoIcon

The 17th edition of the European Championship started on June 14 and will end a month later, with the final on Berlin. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Group stages of the 2024 European Championship finished with tense action in the final matchday as three teams from Group E, Romania, Belgium and Slovakia, qualified for the knockouts.

In the Group C games, which also had three teams progressing, Denmark finished as the runner-up over Slovenia while England qualified as the winner from the group.

After 36 matches over 12 days, the 16 teams for this edition of the Euros are finally confirmed, with Switzerland playing Italy in the opening round of 16 match at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Berlin.

ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE

Date Match Kick-off Time (CET/Local time) Kick-off Time (IST) Venue
June 29 Switzerland vs Italy 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Berlin
June 29 Germany vs Denmark 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (June 30) Dortmund
June 30 England vs Slovakia 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Gelsenkirchen
June 30 Spain vs Georgia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 1) Cologne
July 1 France vs Belgium 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 1 Portugal vs Slovenia 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 2) Frankfurt
July 2 Romania vs Netherlands 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Munich
July 2 Austria vs Turkiye 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 3) Leipzig
Quarterfinals
July 5 Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Dusseldorf
July 5 Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 6) Hamburg
July 6 Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 6:00 PM 9:30 PM Stuttgart
July 6 Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 7) Berlin
Semifinals
July 9 Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 10) Munich
July 10 Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 11) Dortmund
Final
July 14 Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 9:00 PM 12:30 AM (July 15) Berlin

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

