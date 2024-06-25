MagazineBuy Print

CZE vs TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and captain Hakan Calhanoglu at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:21 IST , HAMBURG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates after scoring against Georgia.
FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates after scoring against Georgia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates after scoring against Georgia. | Photo Credit: AP

Turkiye’s talented team is in a strong position to put past disappointment behind it and qualify for the Euro 2024 knockouts if it can avoid defeat by the Czech Republic on Wednesday to finish as Group F runners-up.

With the likes of 19-year-old forward Arda Guler and playmaking captain Hakan Calhanoglu, 30, at its disposal, the Turks lie second to Portugal on three points and expect to progress this time in front of passionate support in Germany.

That would banish the awful memories of Euro 2020 where it went home after eight goals conceded in three defeats.

After his stunning goal in the opening 3-1 win over Georgia, Guler was used late off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Portugal as coach Vincenzo Montella worried about keeping him fit.

But fans want to see Guler charging at the Czechs from minute one.

ALSO READ | Arda Guler breaks record of Cristiano Ronaldo with goal in Turkiye vs Georgia

“He is our future and he is a world beater, we are all here to see him play and to see Turkiye make history,” said Kerem Buruk, 44, an engineer who lives in Hamburg and had tickets for the match at the Volksparkstadion with all his family.

Almost three million people with Turkish roots live in Germany.

After losing to Portugal and drawing with Georgia, the Czechs could finish second and qualify by beating Turkiye. A draw might also secure them one of the four best third-placed spots.

But it is hampered by the probable absence of striker Patrik Schick, who scored against Georgia to add to his five goals at the last Euros but then limped off injured.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek is not optimistic about Schick’s chances of playing. He is praying his team’s luck may turn after an own goal and stoppage time strike against them in the Portugal game and a first-half goal disallowed against Georgia.

“Maybe we will get lucky in the next game,” he said.

The Czechs will also be roared on by massive support from their fans who have poured over the border for the tournament.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
