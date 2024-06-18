MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Turkish Messi Arda Guler breaks record of Cristiano Ronaldo with goal in Turkiye vs Georgia

Arda Guler scripted history when he scored the leading goal for Turkey in their Euro 2024 opener against Georgia in a Group F match, at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 23:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates, against Georgia in Euro 2024.
Turkey's Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates, against Georgia in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Arda Guler celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates, against Georgia in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arda Guler scripted history when he scored the leading goal for Turkey in their Euro 2024 opener against Georgia in a Group F match, at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

Guler took possession of the ball along the right side of the midfield, shifted to his left and hit a left footed curler that kissed the net, leaving debutant Georgia gobsmacked.

The goal was almost identical to the one he had scored last year against Wales, in a Euro 2024 qualifying game, which made him the youngest goalscorer for his country

With the goal against Georgia on Tuesday, he set another record, becoming the youngest player to score on debut in the European Championship (19 years and 114 days), surpassing the record set by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2004, at 19 years and 128 days.

Guler grew up developing his football skills in Turkey’s capital city, Ankara, and in the country’s biggest city, Istanbul.

When he was nine years old, he started playing in the academy of local Ankara club Gençlerbirliği and quickly caught the attention of the scouts of the Istanbul clubs.

It was in 2019, just before his 14th birthday, that he made the switch to Fenerbahçe, where he helped the club win the Turkish Cupin 2023, and he was named Player of the Match in the final.

Guler moved to Real Madrid in 2023 and has six goals in 12 appearances for the club.

