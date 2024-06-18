MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Czech Republic LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play, POR v CZE preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group F match between Portugal and the Czech Republic being played at Leipzig Stadium.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 12:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing a record sixth European Championship.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing a record sixth European Championship. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing a record sixth European Championship. | Photo Credit: AP

The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday (June 19, 12:30 AM IST).

Ronaldo and Schick both scored five at the COVID-delayed Euro 2020 and are likely to shoulder the goalscoring burden for their sides this time around.

The tournament could be Ronaldo’s international swansong, although the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros.

The Czechs finished second in qualifying behind Albania, winning four of their eight matches in a group that also included Poland, Moldova and the Faroe Islands.

With Schick absent from the final rounds of qualifying, the side found goals hard to come by but, fresh from winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, he seems to have shaken off the injuries that hampered him and that could spell trouble for Portugal.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Republic’s Schick in battle of top marksmen

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match kick off?
The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will kick off on Wednesday, June 19, at 12:30 AM IST, at the Leipzig Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match?
The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live stream the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the  SonyLIV app and website.

