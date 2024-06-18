MagazineBuy Print

Portugal vs Czechia LIVE score, Euro 2024: Ronaldo starts in record sixth Euros; Updates of POR v CZE; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

POR vs CZE LIVE score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 Group F match between Portugal and the Czech Republic being played at Leipzig Stadium.

Updated : Jun 19, 2024 00:19 IST

Team Sportstar
The tournament could be Ronaldo’s international swansong, although the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros.
The tournament could be Ronaldo's international swansong, although the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

The tournament could be Ronaldo’s international swansong, although the 39-year-old appears as hungry for goals and adulation as ever as he prepares to kick off his sixth Euros. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sporstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group F match between Portugal and the Czech Republic being played at Leipzig Stadium.

  • June 19, 2024 00:18
    PEPE BECOMES THE OLDEST PLAYER TO START IN EUROS

    Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Pepe becomes oldest player to start in Euros

    Portugal centre-back Pepe became the oldest player to start in the European Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Czechia.

  • June 19, 2024 00:14
    PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES

    24 Sep 2022: Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal

    09 Jun 2022: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic

    21 Jun 2012: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal

    11 Jun 2008: Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal

    23 Jun 1996: Portugal 0-1 Czech Republic

  • June 19, 2024 00:01
    A RECORD SIXTH EURO FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO

    ​​

    Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in six Euros

    Cristiano Ronaldo set a record even before kick-off in Portugal’s opening game against Czechia in a Group F match of Euro 2024, at the Leipzig Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.

    ​​

  • June 18, 2024 23:55
    Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 matches this season in Saudi Arabia

    Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way? Players from Saudi Pro League to feature in EURO 2024 and Copa America

    Take a look at the list of Saudi-based stars that have made it into the squads that will be travelling to represent their nations in Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.

  • June 18, 2024 23:49
    PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 5

    Portugal: 4

    Czech Republic: 1

    Draws: 0

  • June 18, 2024 23:27
    Czech Republic starting XI

    Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Sulc, Soucek, Provod, Doudera, Kuchta, Schick

  • June 18, 2024 23:24
    Portugal starting XI

    Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo, Silva, Fernandes, Vitinha, Mendes, Leao, Ronaldo

  • June 18, 2024 23:23
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 18, 2024 23:08
    PREVIEW

    The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.

    POR vs CZE, Euro 2024: Portugal’s Ronaldo faces Czech Republic’s Schick in battle of top marksmen

    The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.

  • June 18, 2024 23:06
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.

    Czech Republic predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek, Kuchta, Schick

  • June 18, 2024 23:03
    Where to watch the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match?

    The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 18, 2024 23:02
    When and where will the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match kick off?

    The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will kick off on Wednesday, June 19, at 12:30 AM IST, at the Leipzig Stadium.

