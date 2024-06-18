Portugal vs Czechia LIVE score, Euro 2024: Ronaldo starts in record sixth Euros; Updates of POR v CZE; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

- June 19, 2024 00:14PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC PREVIOUS FIVE MATCHES
24 Sep 2022: Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal
09 Jun 2022: Portugal 2-0 Czech Republic
21 Jun 2012: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal
11 Jun 2008: Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal
23 Jun 1996: Portugal 0-1 Czech Republic
- June 19, 2024 00:01A RECORD SIXTH EURO FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO
- June 18, 2024 23:55Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 matches this season in Saudi Arabia
- June 18, 2024 23:49PORTUGAL VS CZECH REPUBLIC HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 5
Portugal: 4
Czech Republic: 1
Draws: 0
- June 18, 2024 23:27Czech Republic starting XI
Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Sulc, Soucek, Provod, Doudera, Kuchta, Schick
- June 18, 2024 23:24Portugal starting XI
Diogo Costa, Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Cancelo, Silva, Fernandes, Vitinha, Mendes, Leao, Ronaldo
- June 18, 2024 23:23LINEUPS OUT!!
- June 18, 2024 23:08PREVIEW
The joint top scorers at the last European Championship will face each other as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays Patrik Schick’s Czech Republic in its Euro 2024 Group F opener on Tuesday.
- June 18, 2024 23:06PREDICTED LINEUPS
Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa, Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Palhinha, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva.
Czech Republic predicted XI (3-5-2): Stanek, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, Jurasek, Kuchta, Schick
- June 18, 2024 23:03Where to watch the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match?
The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 18, 2024 23:02When and where will the Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match kick off?
The Portugal vs Czech Republic Euro 2024 Group F match will kick off on Wednesday, June 19, at 12:30 AM IST, at the Leipzig Stadium.
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Arda Guler makes history as Turkey beats Georgia 3-1 in a thrilling encounter
- Portugal vs Czechia LIVE score, Euro 2024: Ronaldo starts in record sixth Euros; Updates of POR v CZE; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Pepe becomes oldest player to start in Euros
- Portugal vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in six Euros
- Euro 2024: Turkish Messi Arda Guler breaks record of Cristiano Ronaldo with goal in Turkiye vs Georgia
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE