Portugal’s night against Czechia in their opening match of the 2024 European Championship looked rough when it conceded an early goal off Lukáš Provod in the second half.

However, an own goal by Robin Hranac restored parity, with thousands of Portuguese fans singing and chanting for their country at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

Following are the results of Portugal’s results in its opening match of the European Championship over the years:

1984 - West Germany 0–0 Portugal

1996 - Denmark 1–1 Portugal

2000 - Portugal 3–2 England

2004 - Portugal 1–2 Greece

2008 - Portugal 2–0 Turkey

2012 - Germany 1–0 Portugal

2016 - Portugal 1–1 Iceland

2020 - Hungary 0–3 Portugal

2024 - Portugal 1-1 Czechia (match still on)

Interestingly, the last time Portugal finished 1-1 in the European Championship was when it went on to win the tournament, eight years ago.

Portugal is drawn in Group F with Czechia (also known as Czech Republic), Turkey and debutant Georgia, and plays the Turks next, three days later.

Meanwhile, Turkey opened its Euro 2024 campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over Georgia, which included a stunner by Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler.