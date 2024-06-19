Portugal vs Czech Republic, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. trail after Provod scores; Top talking points from POR v CZE

Portugal, the 2016 European Champion, will look to start its Euro 2024 campaign on a high, against Czechia in the Group F clash in Germany on Tuesday.

Take a look at the major talking points from the match being played at the Leipzig Arena.

Pepe becomes oldest player to start in Euros

Portugal centre-back Pepe became the oldest player to start in the European Championships when he was named in the starting line-up against Czechia, in their Group F opener at the Leipzig Stadium on Tuesday.

Aged 41 years and 113 days, he went past Hungarian goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days old when he played in the Euro 2016 round of 16 match against Belgium.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in six Euros

Cristiano Ronaldo set a record even before kick-off in Portugal’s opening game against Czechia in a Group F match of Euro 2024, at the Leipzig Stadium in Germany on Tuesday.

Having made his European Championship debut in 2004, Ronaldo has featured in every edition of the tournament since, in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024, with the Al Nassr forward named in the starting 11 of Portugal for the match against the Czechs.

Veterans in control

Pepe (41y 113d) and Cristiano Ronaldo (39y 134d) - both named in Portugal’s starting XI - becam the two oldest outfield players to ever appear at the European Championships.

Perseverance without fruits?

Portugal against Czechia was the first match of Euro 2024 without goals at half-time, while the 368 passes completed by Portugal so far is its highest record in the first half of a match in a European Championship finals (Since 1980).