Going the Cristiano Ronaldo way? Players from Saudi Pro League to feature in EURO 2024 and Copa America

In the last couple of years, the Saudi Pro League, funded by the country’s sovereign wealth fund has been attracting players from around the world, posing a threat to Europe’s long-standing dominance in the sport.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in an interview with L’Equipe criticised the Saudi spending spree and said, “The system of buying players that are almost at the end of their career is not the system that develops football.”

But contrary to such criticisms, many Saudi-based stars have made it into the squads that will be travelling to represent their nations in Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.

Starting with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite having a disappointing end to the season with Al Nassr, the 39-year-old showed his class with 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 matches this season. His performance has ensured that he will be taking part in a record sixth Euro campaign.

Former French left-back Patrice Evra in an interaction with Sportstar said, “I think people are jealous. There are a lot of people who criticise Cristiano and don’t want him to succeed. When he went to Saudi, they said, it’s not a good league. And (now), when I talk with players, they say it’s really difficult to score a goal in Saudi. He scored 44 goals in 45 games.”

ALSO READ | Haaland to Courtois: List of top stars who will miss out on EURO 2024 in Germany

Ronaldo’s teammates Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic and David Ospina were also called up for Spain, Croatia and Colombia respectively.

After helping Al Hilal to three trophies this season, including an unbeaten run in the league, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves were all called up to represent their countries at the Euros.

Despite missing the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Al Ittihad’s N’golo Kante was included in France’s squad after a two-year absence, proving his fitness after playing 44 matches in Saudi this season.

Which players have been called up for Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024, from the Saudi Pro League?

EURO 2024 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Al Nassr) 2. Ruben Neves (Portugal/Al Hilal) 3. Jack Hendry (Scotland/Al Ettifaq) 4. Aymeric Laporte (Spain/AL Nassr) 5. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia/Al Nassr) 6. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia/Al Hilal) 7. Sergej Milinković-Savić (Serbia/Al Hilal) 8. Georgina Wijnaldum (Netherlands/Al-Ettifaq) 9. N’Golo Kante (France/Al-Ittihad) 10. Yannick Carrasco (Belgium/Al Shabab) 11. Andre Burca (Romania/Al-Okhdood) 12. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania/Damac) 13. Merih Demiral (Turkey/Al Ahli) 14. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Georgia/Al-Okhdood) COPA AMERICA 2024 1. Andre Carillo (Peru/Al-Qadsiah) 2. Demarai Gray (Jamaica/Al-Ettifaq) 3. Cristian Martinez (Panama/Al-Jandal) 4. David Ospina (Colombia/Al Nassr)

On the flip side, Jordan Henderson missed out on the England squad despite making a mid-season change from Al-Ettifaq to Ajax. Other notable exclusions include former Liverpool players Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli) and Fabinho (Al-Ittihad) from the Brazil squad for Copa America 2024.

Brazil will also miss talisman Neymar Jr, who was ruled out of Al Hilal’s season, with a knee injury during Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay last October.