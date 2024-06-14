MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Six injured in head-on car crash with Scotland fans in Germany

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Friday on a ring road near Weeze Airport, which is served by Ryanair as a budget way to travel to Dusseldorf and other western German cities.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 18:18 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Photo: Six injured in head-on car crash with Scottish fans in Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP
Representative Photo: Six injured in head-on car crash with Scottish fans in Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP

Six people were injured, two seriously, in a head-on car crash involving Scotland fans visiting Germany for the Euro football tournament, police said on Friday, adding that they suspected the visitors had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The suspicion is that the Scottish driver used the wrong side of the road due to the left-hand traffic in his home country,” police said in a statement.

The driver was also suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Friday on a ring road near Weeze Airport, which is served by Ryanair as a budget way to travel to Dusseldorf and other western German cities.

The Scottish driver, aged 25, had been in the car with four friends, also in their twenties and from Scotland.

He and one of his passengers were severely injured, according to the statement. The 45-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a man from Dusseldorf, sustained minor injuries.

Millions of people are travelling to Germany from across Europe for the month-long European Championship, which starts on Friday. Scotland plays the opening match in Munich against host country Germany.

Related Topics

Euro 2020 /

Scotland /

Germany

