Argentina vs Guatemala LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action

Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 18:17 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina will face Guatemala in a pre- Copa America 2024 friendly match at the FedEx field in Maryland looking to sharpen up ahead of the continental extravaganza.

La Albiceleste enters into the contest on the back of a 1-0 win over Ecuador in another international friendly whereas Guatemala eased to a 3-0 win over the British Virgin Islands in its last match.

Argentina has faced Guatemala twice before, winning both encounters. the latest being a 3-0 friendly win in 2018.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Valentin Barco
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso
Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

LIVESTREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala kick-off?
The international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala will kick-off at 5:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 14, at the FedEx Stadium in Maryland.
Where to watch international friendly between Argentina and Guatemala in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India. You can follow the match on the Sportstar website.

