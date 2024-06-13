MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; Predicted XIs

BAN vs NED, LIVE T20 World Cup 2024: Catch all the live scores and updates from the T20 World Cup Group ‘D’ match between Bangladesh and Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.

Updated : Jun 13, 2024 17:33 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match.
Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match.
Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, being played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Thursday.

  • June 13, 2024 17:09
    Dream11 Fantasy Picks

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Litton Das

    BATTERS

    Tanzid Hasan

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Bas de Leede, Shakib Al Hasan, Logan van Beek (VC), Rishad Hossain, Sybrand Engelbrecht

    BOWLERS

    Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle

    Team composition: BAN 6-5 NED | Credits left: 14

  • June 13, 2024 16:45
    Predicted Lineups

    Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

    Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

  • June 13, 2024 16:26
    Group D points table ahead of BAN vs NED match

    T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NEP vs SL: Sri Lanka suffers blow to Super 8 chances; South Africa qualifies

    T20 World 2024: Here is the updated Group D points table after the Nepal vs Sri Lanka match in Florida.

  • June 13, 2024 16:17
    Squads

    Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

    Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

  • June 13, 2024 16:08
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India. 

    How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

  • June 13, 2024 16:02
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, being played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Thursday. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from this match. 

