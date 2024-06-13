BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; Predicted XIs

Live Streaming Info

How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.