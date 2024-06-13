BAN vs NED Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 p.m. IST; Bangladesh up against Netherlands in Group D match; Predicted XIs

- June 13, 2024 17:09Dream11 Fantasy Picks
WICKETKEEPERS
Litton Das
BATTERS
Tanzid Hasan
ALL-ROUNDERS
Bas de Leede, Shakib Al Hasan, Logan van Beek (VC), Rishad Hossain, Sybrand Engelbrecht
BOWLERS
Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Paul van Meekeren, Tim Pringle
Team composition: BAN 6-5 NED | Credits left: 14
- June 13, 2024 16:45Predicted Lineups
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
- June 13, 2024 16:17Squads
Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
- June 13, 2024 16:08Live Streaming Info
How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
- June 13, 2024 16:02Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and Netherlands, being played at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent on Thursday.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from this match.
