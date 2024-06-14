MagazineBuy Print

USA vs IRE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?

Broward County, situated in the southeastern part of Florida, witnessed severe flooding due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. The forecast for Friday remains grim, with a 70 per cent chance of rain.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 13:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Match officials inspect the wet outfield ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Match officials inspect the wet outfield ahead of the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. | Photo Credit: PTI
Match officials inspect the wet outfield ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. | Photo Credit: PTI

The key Group A T20 World Cup 2024 match between United States of America and Ireland, to be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, could be washed out due to rain.

Broward County, situated in the southeastern part of Florida, witnessed severe flooding due to heavy rainfall over the past two days. The forecast for Friday remains grim, with a 70 per cent chance of rain.

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Centre says, “There is a High Risk of Excessive Rainfall leading to Flash Flooding over parts of southern Florida for tonight.”

Morever, the Nepal versus Sri Lanka at this venue was also abandoned without a ball bowled on June 12.

In case the contest between USA and Ireland meets a similar fate on Friday, it will spell doom for Ireland and Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaigns. A washout will also mean USA will confirm its progression to the Super Eight as its tally will swell to five points. Even if Ireland and Pakistan win their last Group Stage match, they will only be able to take their points tally to three and four, respectively.

India has already qualified as the top team from Group A after winning its first three matches in the tournament.

USA vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Match Details
Match start time: 8:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time)
Toss: 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time)

