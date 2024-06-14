Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 4-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Fullkrug joins the party to give the Germans a four-goal lead

45+1’ GOOALL! GER 3-0 SCO! HAVERTZ CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT!

Havertz takes a stuttering run-up and decides to pass the ball in the middle of the net. Gunn could only watch the ball fly past him into the net as he dived to his left.

Scotland, now reduced to 10 men, has been blown away in the first half and one would think that the contest is all but over.