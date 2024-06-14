Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 4-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Fullkrug joins the party to give the Germans a four-goal lead

Key Updates
- 68’ GOOALL! GER 4-0 SCO! FULLKRUG MAKES AN IMPACT OFF THE BENCH!
- Half-time!
- 45+1’ GOOALL! GER 3-0 SCO! HAVERTZ CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT!
- 44’ GER 2-0 SCO
- 19’ GOOALL! GER 2-0 SCO! MUSIALA ROCKET DOUBLES GERMANY LEAD!
- 10’ GOOALL! GER 1-0 SCO! WIRTZ SCORES FIRST GOAL OF EURO 2024!
- KICK-OFF - EURO 2024 IS UNDERWAY!
- Scotland starting line-up for Euro 2024 opener!
- Germany starting line-up for Euro 2024 opener!
- June 15, 2024 02:01GOAL68’ GOOALL! GER 4-0 SCO! FULLKRUG MAKES AN IMPACT OFF THE BENCH!
- June 15, 2024 02:0067’ GER 0-0 SCO
Scotland subs: IN- Gilmour, McLean OUT- McGregor, McGinn
- June 15, 2024 01:5966’ GER 0-0 SCO
Scotland’s clearance from a corner is not great and the ball falls to Mittelstadt. He goes for a first-time shot on the volley but fails to keep his effort on target. That is always a difficult technique to execute.
- June 15, 2024 01:5764’ GER 0-0 SCO
Sane looks to make an immediate impact after coming on. He runs inside the box with the ball and goes for a low shot to the near-post. The shot, however, lacks power and Gunn makes the save and holds on to the ball.
- June 15, 2024 01:5563’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany subs: IN- Fullkrug, Sane OUT- Havertz, Wirtz
- June 15, 2024 01:54YELLOW CARD62’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany booking: Tah gets a yellow card for his challenge on Christie.
- June 15, 2024 01:5461’ GER 0-0 SCO
Havertz has a chance to put the ball inside the net. It was a race between him and Gunn to get to the ball, which the latter won.
- June 15, 2024 01:5359’ GER 0-0 SCO
Musiala crosses low to the centre from the left flank. Gundogan looks to capitalise and goes for a shot, but McGregor does well to make the block with an extended leg.
- June 15, 2024 01:5158’ GER 0-0 SCO
Musiala shows his quick feet again and draws defenders close to him. He does the right thing by passing the ball back to Mittelstadt, who finds Wirtz at the far-post with a good cross. Wirtz goes for a first-time effort on the half-volley but misses the target by inches.
- June 15, 2024 01:4956’ GER 0-0 SCO
Ralston does well to make a block as Germany looked to put another cross inside the box from the left flank.
- June 15, 2024 01:4451’ GER 0-0 SCO
Rudiger gets the ball and decides to shoot from an ambitious distance. Gunn is not sure whether the ball is going out and dives to make a save. It has been that kind of a night for Germany.
- June 15, 2024 01:40YELLOW CARD48’ GER 0-0 SCO
Scotland booking: Germany launches a counter attack, with Musiala and Wirtz leading the charge. Ralston brings down Wirtz and sees a yellow card. He took one for the team there.
- June 15, 2024 01:3947’ GER 0-0 SCO
Scotland has a freekick in a good position and McTominay stands over the freekick. He goes hard and low with his delivery, which hits Havertz’s midriff. It is a poor delivery.
- June 15, 2024 01:3846’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany sub: IN- Gross OUT- Andrich
Scotland sub: IN- Hanley OUT- Adams
- June 15, 2024 01:36Second-half!
Germany leads 3-0 as the second-half of the Euro 2024 opener gets underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
- June 15, 2024 01:23HALFTIMEHalf-time!
The referee blows his whistle for half-time and it has been all about host Germany, which leads Scotland 3-0 at the break. Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz among the goalscorers.
- June 15, 2024 01:18GOAL45+1’ GOOALL! GER 3-0 SCO! HAVERTZ CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT!
Havertz takes a stuttering run-up and decides to pass the ball in the middle of the net. Gunn could only watch the ball fly past him into the net as he dived to his left.
Scotland, now reduced to 10 men, has been blown away in the first half and one would think that the contest is all but over.
- June 15, 2024 01:18RED CARD44’ GER 2-0 SCO
Penalty for Germany and red for Scotland - Turpin has a look and doesn’t take long to point to the spot for a Germany penalty. Porteous also sees a red card for his rash challenge on Gundogan.
- June 15, 2024 01:1743’ GER 2-0 SCO
Hold on, there is a VAR check for a possible penalty. Porteous lands on the standing leg of Gundogan and it is a rash challenge. Referee Clement Turpin will go to the screen and have a look.
- June 15, 2024 01:1642’ GER 2-0 SCO
Musiala weaves his way through a congested area and finds Kimmich at the right. Kimmich swings an excellent cross inside the box, which meets Gundogan’s head. Gundogan’s header is saved and Havertz has the chance to score on the rebound. However, he misses it and the ball lands to Kroos, who goes for a first-time shot but it is blocked.
- June 15, 2024 01:1239’ GER 2-0 SCO
The delivery inside the box is poor and Germany looks to launch a counter-attack. Scotland retreats, opting to pass back to Gunn, who is under pressure from Musiala, while clearing the ball.
- June 15, 2024 01:1138’ GER 2-0 SCO
Tah fouls Adams as both looked to win the ball. Scotland now has a freekick and a chance to put the ball inside the box.
- June 15, 2024 01:0936’ GER 2-0 SCO
A ball is played over the top and Che Adams, inside the German box, looks to get at the end of the cross. However, he is closely marked by Mittelstadt, who does well to hold off the Scotland striker.
- June 15, 2024 01:0632' GER 2-0 SCO
Havertz brings down the ball inside the penalty area and it looks like the ball has struck his hands while doing so. However, play continues and Musiala gets the ball and finds the net with an excellent finish. However, the referee had already blown his whistle for handball before Musiala’s finish.
- June 15, 2024 01:04YELLOW CARD31’ GER 2-0 SCO
Germany booking: Andrich sees a yellow card for his mistimed challenge on McTominay. It is the first booking of the night.
- June 15, 2024 01:0329’ GER 2-0 SCO
Musiala gets an excellent touch and looks through at goal again but this time, he has timed his run a bit too early as the referee blows his whistle for offside. Scotland cannot keep up with Germany’s fast and free-flowing football at the moment.
- June 15, 2024 01:0128’ GER 2-0 SCO
Havertz takes the freekick and opts to go hard and low. Christie in the Scotland wall makes a block. The deflection is kind for Gunn, who collects the ball.
- June 15, 2024 01:0027’ GER 2-0 SCO
Not a penalty - VAR has had a look and has deemed that the foul has been committed right outside the penalty area. Scotland with a huge let-off.
- June 15, 2024 00:5925’ GER 2-0 SCO
Penalty to Germany - Christie collides with Musiala to stop him and ends up bringing him down inside the box. The referee immediately points to the spot. The Scotland players protest and VAR will have a check.
- June 15, 2024 00:57Stat attack!
After Wirtz and Musiala’s goals, it is the first time that two players aged 21 and under have scored for the same team in a match at the Euros.
- June 15, 2024 00:51GOAL19’ GOOALL! GER 2-0 SCO! MUSIALA ROCKET DOUBLES GERMANY LEAD!
Germany is flying high at the Allianz Arena - After Wirtz, Musiala finds the net to double the lead for the Germans. Gundogan escapes his marker with an excellent half turn and threads a through-ball for Havertz. Havertz makes his way inside the box and gets the better of his marker with a fake shot. He sees Musiala in support and sets him up for the shot. Musiala gets the ball, works it to his right foot and then rifles it to the roof of the net.
- June 15, 2024 00:4713’ GER 1-0 SCO
Scotland just cannot get outside its own half. Germany has been successful in choking out Scotland and its forward Che Adams finds himself a lonely man at the helm of the Scottish attack.
- June 15, 2024 00:43GOAL10’ GOOALL! GER 1-0 SCO! WIRTZ SCORES FIRST GOAL OF EURO 2024!
What a start for Germany in front of home fans - Kimmich receives a pass on the right flank and finds himself with enough time and space to pick out Wirtz at the edge of the box with a measured pass. Wirtz goes for a first-time shot at the far-post. Gunn gets a touch but it is not enough as the ball hits the post and ends up inside the net.
With this, Wirtz becomes the youngest goalscorer in the opening match of a European Championship.
- June 15, 2024 00:429’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany is dominating the ball at the moment with 74% possession. Scotland is being made to work hard in order to win the ball.
- June 15, 2024 00:418’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany was building up a patient attack in the final third. However, it ends after Andrich fails to control a pass to him, allowing Scotland to regain possession.
- June 15, 2024 00:384’ GER 0-0 SCO
It has been all Germany in the opening minutes of the match. Scotland is yet to settle in the match and have a decent spell of possession. Steve Clarke’s men having to mostly defend till now.
- June 15, 2024 00:351’ GER 0-0 SCO
The replay shows that Wirtz might have been offside. It would have been a tight call if he found the net. Good keeping from Gunn, nonetheless.
- June 15, 2024 00:351’ GER 0-0 SCO
Rudiger finds Wirtz with a measured aerial through ball and the latter brings it down and runs at goal. Angus Gunn realizes the danger and comes off his line to narrow the angle. He does well to get his body in the way and make the save from Wirtz’s shot.
- June 15, 2024 00:331’ GER 0-0 SCO
Germany looks to attack right from the starting whistle and the Scotland defence is made to work in the opening seconds of the match.
- June 15, 2024 00:32KICK-OFF - EURO 2024 IS UNDERWAY!
The first-half of the Euro 2024 opening match between host Germany and Scotland is underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
- June 14, 2024 23:31Scotland starting line-up for Euro 2024 opener!
- June 14, 2024 23:20Germany starting line-up for Euro 2024 opener!
- June 14, 2024 22:53Euro 2024: Germany vs Scotland predicted lineups, formation
- June 14, 2024 22:34Preview
The sound of bagpipes and men in kilts on the streets of Munich — Scotland is in town and the excitement is ramping up ahead of the European Championship curtain-raiser on Friday.
Host nation Germany plays Scotland at Allianz Arena in the opener of the month-long tournament.
The final is in Berlin on July 14 and Germany is even keener to get there after three straight fiascos at major tournaments that have forced its fans to readjust their expectations of the men’s national team.
“We are not here just to say hello but we still have to be humble,” Germany defender Antonio Rudiger said. “We don’t have to talk about past tournaments, we all know what happened there.
Germany was eliminated by England in the round of 16 at Euro 2021 but a defeat to Scotland would be a shock, even though the Scots have improved a lot in recent years.
When and where will the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match kick-off?
The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, June 15, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
The Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.\
Where can you live stream the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 opening match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website
