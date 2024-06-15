MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Beckenbauer honoured before kick-off in opener

GER vs SCO: Read the highlights of the opening ceremony before the match of EURO 2024 between Germany and Scotland, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Updated : Jun 15, 2024 00:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Fans cheer before a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Fans cheer before a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) | Photo Credit: ARIEL SCHALIT
Fans cheer before a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Friday, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) | Photo Credit: ARIEL SCHALIT

Read the highlights of the opening ceremony before the match of EURO 2024 between Germany and Scotland, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

  • June 15, 2024 00:35
    That’s all folks!

    That’s all from our end in the opening ceremony. You can follow the game clicking on the link below as Germany looks to clinch the title on home soil.


    Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 0-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Opening match kicks-off, Nationalelf favourites in front of home support

    GER vs SCO: Follow live score and updates of the Euro 2024 opening match between Germany vs Scotland from the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

  • June 15, 2024 00:33
    National anthems done and dusted!

    After the opening ceremony, with Heidi Beckenbauer carrrying the trophy into the field, the match begins with the host starting in white.

  • June 15, 2024 00:25
    Beckenbauer honoured before EURO 2024

    Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi was seen carrying the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

  • June 15, 2024 00:21
    Fireworks, joy and jubilation!

    As a fireworks show illuminates the stadium, dancers on the field wave flares, marking the beginning of a new edition of the European Championships.

    Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Group A - Germany v Scotland - Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany - June 14, 2024 General view during the pre match show inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Michaela Stache

  • June 15, 2024 00:15
    Opening Ceremony begins!

    The stadium cheers as Paradise, featuring Dermot Kennedy, is played in the stadium with colourful performances and colour tiles at the Allianz Arena.

  • June 15, 2024 00:12
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the opening ceremony of the 2024 European Champioship from Munich.

