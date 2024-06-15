EURO 2024 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Beckenbauer honoured before kick-off in opener

Key Updates
- June 15, 2024 00:35That’s all folks!
That’s all from our end in the opening ceremony. You can follow the game clicking on the link below as Germany looks to clinch the title on home soil.
- June 15, 2024 00:33National anthems done and dusted!
After the opening ceremony, with Heidi Beckenbauer carrrying the trophy into the field, the match begins with the host starting in white.
- June 15, 2024 00:25Beckenbauer honoured before EURO 2024
Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi was seen carrying the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.
- June 15, 2024 00:21Fireworks, joy and jubilation!
As a fireworks show illuminates the stadium, dancers on the field wave flares, marking the beginning of a new edition of the European Championships.
- June 15, 2024 00:15Opening Ceremony begins!
The stadium cheers as Paradise, featuring Dermot Kennedy, is played in the stadium with colourful performances and colour tiles at the Allianz Arena.
- June 15, 2024 00:12Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the opening ceremony of the 2024 European Champioship from Munich.
