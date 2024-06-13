India confirmed a spot in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 with a seven-wicket win over United States of America in New York on Wednesday.

The Super 8, the second round of the competition, will commence from June 19 with the eight teams divided into two groups of four each. The top two from both will play the semifinals.

The groups will be determined on the basis of the seedings given to the sides before the start of the World Cup. The teams in the two Super 8 groups will be divided as follows: A1, B2, C1, D2 and A2, B1, C2, D1.

India was the first seed in Group A. Australia will advance to India’s Super 8 pool as the second seed from Group B. Since Group B had England, the defended champion, Australia was given the second spot.

The final standings from the other two groups are yet to be confirmed. As things stand, New Zealand, seeded first in Group C, is all but knocked out. In its place, Afghanistan is likely to go through, thus moving into India’s pool.

In Pool D, South Africa was the top seed and has advanced to the next round. The second team that goes through from that group, likely to be either Bangladesh or Netherlands, will play India in the Super 8.

Likely Super 8 groups

Pool A Pool B A1 - India A2 - TBC B2 - Australia B1 - TBC C1 - Afghanistan* C2 - West Indies D2 - Bangladesh/Netherlands* D1 - South Africa

* - Teams in qualifying spots as things stand