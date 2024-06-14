GER vs SCO, EURO 2024: Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device

Berlin police temporarily closed off an area near the city’s parliament building, one of the sites where fans are expected to gather to watch the opening Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland on Friday evening.
“A suspicious object was found in the entrance area to the #FanZone on Scheidemannstrasse. This area is currently not accessible to fans. Our colleagues are checking the object,” Berlin police posted on social media.
“I would like to thank the Berlin police for their diligent action. It’s a good thing that authorities are being especially careful - rather one time to many than one time too little,” Nancy Faeser, Germany’s federal interior minister, told reporters
German media later reported that the viewing area had re-opened.
Latest on Sportstar
- USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain returns in Florida after toss delay; United States of America vs Ireland latest weather updates
- Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: When and where to watch opening match, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, GER v SCO
- ‘It is great being part of a golden generation of Indian chess,’ says Divya Deshmukh
- Germany vs Scotland all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 opener
- Germany vs Scotland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 opener, Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE