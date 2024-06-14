MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GER vs SCO, EURO 2024: Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device

A fan zone near the city’s parliament building was temporarily closed off after a suspicious object was found at its entrance.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 23:01 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Police officers guard a cordoned off area near the Reichstag fan zone amid security concerns.
Police officers guard a cordoned off area near the Reichstag fan zone amid security concerns. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Police officers guard a cordoned off area near the Reichstag fan zone amid security concerns. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Berlin police temporarily closed off an area near the city’s parliament building, one of the sites where fans are expected to gather to watch the opening Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland on Friday evening.

“A suspicious object was found in the entrance area to the #FanZone on Scheidemannstrasse. This area is currently not accessible to fans. Our colleagues are checking the object,” Berlin police posted on social media.

“I would like to thank the Berlin police for their diligent action. It’s a good thing that authorities are being especially careful - rather one time to many than one time too little,” Nancy Faeser, Germany’s federal interior minister, told reporters

German media later reported that the viewing area had re-opened.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Scotland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain returns in Florida after toss delay; United States of America vs Ireland latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: When and where to watch opening match, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, GER v SCO
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘It is great being part of a golden generation of Indian chess,’ says Divya Deshmukh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Germany vs Scotland all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Scotland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 opener, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. GER vs SCO, EURO 2024: Police close off Berlin fan zone due to suspect device
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: New rules, semi-automated VAR and ‘snicko’ technology explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: When and where to watch opening match, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, GER v SCO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: List of winners of European Championship before opener in Germany
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spain vs Croatia all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 Group B match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain returns in Florida after toss delay; United States of America vs Ireland latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, Euro 2024 updates: When and where to watch opening match, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, GER v SCO
    Team Sportstar
  3. ‘It is great being part of a golden generation of Indian chess,’ says Divya Deshmukh
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Germany vs Scotland all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Scotland LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 opener, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment