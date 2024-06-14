Euro 2024: Germany vs Scotland predicted lineups, formation

Host nation Germany will take on Scotland in the opening clash of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann will want his team to start on a high in front of home fans, especially given that Germany has had a poor showing in recent international tournaments. (group stage exits from the 2018 and 2022 World Cup and Round of 16 exit against England in Euro 2020).

ALSO READ: Germany vs Scotland all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Scotland, which caused a few surprises en route to its Euro 2024 qualification, will believe it has the team to start Euro 2024 with an upset.

Ahead of the opening clash, Sportstar predicts the starting 11 of the two teams.

Germany vs Scotland Predicted XI

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer (GK); Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündoğan, Wirtz; Havertz

Scotland (3-4-3): Gunn (GK); Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland