Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024: German legend Beckenbauer honoured in opening ceremony

German World Cup winner Franz Beckenbauer was honoured in the opening ceremony of the European Championship, which kicked off at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Friday.

Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi was seen carrying the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.