German World Cup winner Franz Beckenbauer was honoured in the opening ceremony of the European Championship, which kicked off at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Friday.
FOLLOW | LIVE: GERMANY VS SCOTLAND SCORE AND UPDATES
Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi was seen carrying the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.
Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.
Latest on Sportstar
- T20 World Cup 2024: Which teams will India face in its Super Eight group?
- Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 0-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Opening match kicks-off, Nationalelf favourites in front of home support
- Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024: German legend Beckenbauer honoured in opening ceremony
- T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand’s golden generation faces the end of an era
- NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE