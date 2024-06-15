MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024: German legend Beckenbauer honoured in opening ceremony

German World Cup winner Franz Beckenbauer was honoured in the opening ceremony of the European Championship, which kicked off on Friday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 00:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.
File photo: Beckenbauer, one of his country's greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78. | Photo Credit: AP

German World Cup winner Franz Beckenbauer was honoured in the opening ceremony of the European Championship, which kicked off at the Allianz Arena in Germany on Friday.

FOLLOW | LIVE: GERMANY VS SCOTLAND SCORE AND UPDATES

Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi was seen carrying the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.

