NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

NZ vs UGA: Here are the predicted playing XIs, fantasy team and full squads for New Zealand vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match set to happen in Tarouba on Saturday.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 17:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand, during the T20 WC match against West Indies.
Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand, during the T20 WC match against West Indies. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Kane Williamson, captain of New Zealand, during the T20 WC match against West Indies. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images

New Zealand and Uganda will face off in Tarouba on Saturday, in a game that has become a dead rubber after Afghanistan secured the second Super Eight spot in Group C after a win over Papua New Guinea.

While the Kiwis are winless in the tournament, Uganda has two points in its account after beating PNG earlier on.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

New Zealand - Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry

Uganda - Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

NZ vs UGA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Simon Ssesazi
Batters: Kane Williamson, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Philipps (VC), Brian Masaba
Bowlers: Trent Boult (C), Lockie Ferguson, Frank Nsubuga
THE SQUADS
New Zealand
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Uganda
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel

