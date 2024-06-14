NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand and Uganda will face off in Tarouba on Saturday, in a game that has become a dead rubber after Afghanistan secured the second Super Eight spot in Group C after a win over Papua New Guinea.

While the Kiwis are winless in the tournament, Uganda has two points in its account after beating PNG earlier on.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

New Zealand - Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry

Uganda - Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga

NZ vs UGA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Simon Ssesazi Batters: Kane Williamson, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Glenn Philipps (VC), Brian Masaba Bowlers: Trent Boult (C), Lockie Ferguson, Frank Nsubuga