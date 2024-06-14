New Zealand and Uganda will face off in Tarouba on Saturday, in a game that has become a dead rubber after Afghanistan secured the second Super Eight spot in Group C after a win over Papua New Guinea.
While the Kiwis are winless in the tournament, Uganda has two points in its account after beating PNG earlier on.
Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:
New Zealand - Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry
Uganda - Simon Ssesazi (wk), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga
NZ vs UGA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
THE SQUADS
New Zealand
Uganda
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- USA vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Florida; United States vs IRE weather updates
- USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
- Nice feeling but we haven’t won anything yet: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
- Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng back in court for domestic abuse case
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE