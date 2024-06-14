T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table Group A Updated after USA vs IRE: Pakistan eliminated from Super Eight race, USA qualifies

United States of America qualified for the Super Eight phase of the 2024 T20 World Cup after its Group A match against Ireland, at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, was washed out on Friday.

With USA and Ireland sharing a point each owing to the ‘No Result’, the former’s points tally rose to five, resulting in the elimination of Pakistan, the Irish and Canada.

India booked the top spot in the group after winning its first three matches in the tournament. Meanwhile, USA beat Pakistan and Canada before losing to India in its third game.

Pakistan and Ireland will face off on Sunday, but the result of that match will have no bearing on the qualification for the Super Eight phase. A win will either take Pakistan to four points or Ireland to three, which will not be sufficient for them to surpass India or USA’s tally.

India and Canada will lock horns in Lauderhill on Saturday.

T20 World Cup 2024 Group A Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. India 3 3 0 6 +1.137 2. USA 4 2 1 5 +0.127 3. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 +0.191 4. Canada 3 1 2 2 -0.493 5. Ireland 3 0 2 1 -1.712

(Updated after USA vs IRE match on June 14)