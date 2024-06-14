MagazineBuy Print

IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: T. Dilip says heartening to see bowlers field well

The Indian fielding coach said bowlers pulling their weight in the field allows Rohit Sharma the flexibility to place them in hotspots during a match.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 22:43 IST , LAUDERHILL - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Indian fielding coach T. Dilip speaking during the press conference before the match against Canada.
Indian fielding coach T. Dilip speaking during the press conference before the match against Canada. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
Indian fielding coach T. Dilip speaking during the press conference before the match against Canada. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

The Indian team’s visit to the USA has given players a chance to watch and learn from American sports like baseball, fielding coach T. Dilip said.

”We went to the Yankee Stadium when we were in New York. We watched some baseball there. We tried to absorb what we can learn from other sports,” Dilip said here on the eve of the India-Canada match.

Certain techniques used in baseball - a flat, powerful throw, and taking high catches - can be used in cricket, Dilip added.

Dilip explained that the most heartening aspect of his tenure has been the improved fielding standards of the bowlers.

“It is heartening to see the bowlers doing their fielding roles very well. This adds a lot to the whole fielding group. We see bowlers standing in hot spots (crucial fielding positions). This gives (captain) Rohit Sharma the versatility to keep good fielders in all positions,” Dilip said.

“To field hard after bowling spells, to attend all optional practice sessions - this is heartening. The two important things we focus on is attitude and attention to detail. For example, when the ball is going to the ropes on this slow outfield, our fielders never give up till the last moment. The other example is backing up when someone throws. We give confidence to players to go for the catch, whether they take it or not,” Dilip said.

