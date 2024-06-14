MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

NEP vs SA: Here are the predicted playing XIs, fantasy team and full squads for Nepal vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match set to happen in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Saturday.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 17:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa.
South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Nepal will face off against South Africa at the Arnos Vale ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent needing to cause an upset to keep its Super Eight qualification hopes alive.

South Africa on the other hand has already sealed its qualification to the next round.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

NEP vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Asif Sheikh
Batters: David Miller, Rohit Paudel, Tristan Stubbs
All-rounders: Dipendra Airee, Aiden Markram
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (VC), Sandeep Lamichhane
Combination - SA 7 : 4 NEP, Credits left: 10.0
THE SQUADS
Nepal
Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee.
South Africa
Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Ryan Rickelton, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Nepal /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Florida; United States vs IRE weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nice feeling but we haven’t won anything yet: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Nice feeling but we haven’t won anything yet: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
  4. USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Expect to see more competitive scores in Super Eight stage, says Kagiso Rabada
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. NZ vs UGA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand vs Uganda predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Florida; United States vs IRE weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs IRE LIVE Rain Forecast, T20 World Cup 2024: What will happen if United States vs Ireland match is washed out in Florida?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Nice feeling but we haven’t won anything yet: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment