NEP vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Nepal will face off against South Africa at the Arnos Vale ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent needing to cause an upset to keep its Super Eight qualification hopes alive.

South Africa on the other hand has already sealed its qualification to the next round.

Here are the predicted line-ups for the match:

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman

NEP vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeepers: Quinton De Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Asif Sheikh Batters: David Miller, Rohit Paudel, Tristan Stubbs All-rounders: Dipendra Airee, Aiden Markram Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (VC), Sandeep Lamichhane Combination - SA 7 : 4 NEP, Credits left: 10.0