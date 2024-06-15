MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Who is Florian Wirtz, who scored the opening goal for Germany against Scotland?

Germany took just 10 minutes to score in the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, as its youngster Florian Wirtz struck in the 10th minute, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich on Friday.

Published : Jun 15, 2024 00:45 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Florian Wirtz kicks the ball during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024.
Germany’s Florian Wirtz kicks the ball during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Florian Wirtz kicks the ball during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Host Germany took just 10 minutes to score in the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland, as its youngster Florian Wirtz struck in the 10th minute, at the Allianz Arena, in Munich on Friday.

Wirtz got the ball from Joshua Kimmich and made no mistake to put it past Angus Gunn, prompting a huge cheer from the thousands of home fans in the stadium.

With the goal, he became the youngest German player to score in the European championships, at 21 years and 42 days, breaking the record of Kai Havertz, who had done so at 22 years and eight days.

WHO IS FLORIAN WIRTZ?

Wirtz, who plays usually as an attacking midfielder or a winger, started his professional football career in the youth team of FC Cologne, where he spent a decade before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.

He made his professional debut for the club in May that year, breaking a record set by Kai Havertz, to become the club’s youngest player in the Bundesliga. Though he continued to impress for Leverkusen, injury woes stifled his consistency, as he tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a match against his former club, missing the 2021-22 season.

As he failed to recuperate in time for the FIFA World Cup, he could not feature in the German squad for Qatar 2022 despite head coach Hansi Flick’s interest to include him.

His moment in the sun arrived under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, when he scored a hat-trick against Werder Bremen, securing his club’s maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season. With 18 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for the club, he was awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season for the campaign.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Florian Wirtz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024 LIVE: Musiala, Wirtz score, European Championship real-time updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Who is Florian Wirtz, who scored the opening goal for Germany against Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 2-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Musiala, Wirtz goals keep Germans in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024 in pictures: Real-time photos of GER v SCO, Wirtz, Musiala score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Who is Florian Wirtz, who scored the opening goal for Germany against Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024: German legend Beckenbauer honoured in opening ceremony
    Team Sportstar
  4. EURO 2024 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Beckenbauer honoured before kick-off in opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024 in pictures: Real-time photos of GER v SCO, Wirtz, Musiala score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024 LIVE: Musiala, Wirtz score, European Championship real-time updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Who is Florian Wirtz, who scored the opening goal for Germany against Scotland?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Scotland LIVE score, GER 2-0 SCO, Euro 2024 updates: Musiala, Wirtz goals keep Germans in comfortable lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Scotland, Euro 2024: Top talking points in European Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Germany vs Scotland, EURO 2024 in pictures: Real-time photos of GER v SCO, Wirtz, Musiala score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment