  • 2024 : Germany 5-1 Scotland
  • 2020: Turkey 0-3 Italy
  • 2016: France 2-1 Romania
  • 2012: Poland 1-1 Greece
  • 2008: Switzerland 0-1 Czechia
  • 2004: Portugal 1-2 Greece
  • 2000: Belgium 2-1 Sweden
  • 1996: England 1-1 Switzerland
  • 1992: Sweden 1-1 France
  • 1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy
  • 1984: France 1-0 Denmark
  • 1980: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany
  • 1976: Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands, aet; Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet
  • 1972: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
  • 1968: Italy 0-0 Soviet Union (Italy won on a coin toss)
  • 1964: Spain 2-1 Hungary, aet
  • 1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia