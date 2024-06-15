Germany beat Scotland 5-1 in the opening game of Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
This was the biggest margin of a victory in an opening game by any team in the history of the tournament. Italy is second since it won the 2020 edition’s opener by a three-goal margin against Turkey.
From 1960 to 2024, here are the opening games results of the Euros of all time:
- 2024 : Germany 5-1 Scotland
- 2020: Turkey 0-3 Italy
- 2016: France 2-1 Romania
- 2012: Poland 1-1 Greece
- 2008: Switzerland 0-1 Czechia
- 2004: Portugal 1-2 Greece
- 2000: Belgium 2-1 Sweden
- 1996: England 1-1 Switzerland
- 1992: Sweden 1-1 France
- 1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy
- 1984: France 1-0 Denmark
- 1980: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany
- 1976: Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands, aet; Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet
- 1972: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
- 1968: Italy 0-0 Soviet Union (Italy won on a coin toss)
- 1964: Spain 2-1 Hungary, aet
- 1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia
