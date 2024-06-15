Germany set another record in Euro 2024, as it thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match of the tournament, at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Friday.

It was the biggest-ever win for the host in the European Championships and also the biggest margin of victory for any side in the opening match of the tournament. Florian Wirtz opened the scoring in the 10th minute while Jamal Musiala doubled the lead nine minutes later.

Scotland’s night went from bad to worse when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off for a rash challenge on Ilkay Gundogan inside the box, which saw Kai Havertz convert the penalty to make it 3-0 before the break.

Julian Nagelsmann, who became the youngest coach in the Euros, brought in Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can in the second half, both of whom found the net to complete a five-star performance for the Germans.

The Euros, starting 1960, has had one goalless opening match while eight of them have had a deficit of just one goal. Here are the top three margins of victory in the opening games in Euros: