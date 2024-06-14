Euro 2024 host nation Germany will face Scotland in the tournament’s opening match at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.
Germany, unbeaten in its last four matches, will be eager to carry on the momentum in front of home fans. Scotland, which remained undefeated in seven of its last eight Euro 2024 qualifiers, will look to cause an upset.
Ahead of the 2024 European Championship opening clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record of Germany and Scotland.
Head-to-head record
Matches: 17
Germany wins: 8
Draws: 5
Scotland wins: 4
Thus, Germany enjoys a better head-to-head record against Scotland, However, the Scots have also won their fair share of matches against the Germans..
Germany vs Scotland: Last five matches
