Germany vs Scotland all-time head-to-head record ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Germany, unbeaten in its last four matches, will be eager to carry on the momentum in front of home fans, while Scotland, undefeated in seven of its last eight Euro qualifiers, will look to cause an upset.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 07:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Scotland coach Steve Clarke.
From left to right - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Scotland coach Steve Clarke. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and Scotland coach Steve Clarke.

Euro 2024 host nation Germany will face Scotland in the tournament’s opening match at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Germany, unbeaten in its last four matches, will be eager to carry on the momentum in front of home fans. Scotland, which remained undefeated in seven of its last eight Euro 2024 qualifiers, will look to cause an upset.

Ahead of the 2024 European Championship opening clash, Sportstar looks at the all-time head-to-head record of Germany and Scotland.

Head-to-head record

Matches: 17

Germany wins: 8

Draws: 5

Scotland wins: 4

Thus, Germany enjoys a better head-to-head record against Scotland, However, the Scots have also won their fair share of matches against the Germans..

Germany vs Scotland: Last five matches
17 Sept 2015: Scotland 2-3 Germany (Euro)
7 Sept 2015: Germany 2-1 Scotland (Euro)
10 Sept 2003: Germany 2-1 Scotland (Euro)
7 June 2003: Scotland 1-1 Germany (Euro)
28 Apr 1999: Germany 0-0 Scotland (Friendly)

