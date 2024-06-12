MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: When and where is the UEFA European Championship happening?

The opening match of Euro 2024 will be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 15).

Published : Jun 12, 2024 22:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Euro 2024 mascot Albart poses with the European Championship trophy
Euro 2024 mascot Albart poses with the European Championship trophy | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Euro 2024 mascot Albart poses with the European Championship trophy | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship is set to begin on June 14 in Germany, with 24 teams vying for the title. The host nation will go into the tournament with the most titles (3), tied with Spain, while Georgia will be the only side making its debut in the 2024 edition.

The opening match of Euro 2024 will be played between host Germany and Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 15). The final will be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 14 at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on July 15).

11 nations hosted matches in the previous edition (Euro 2020) to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament, which was held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Roberto Mancini-led Italy became champion for the second time in its history after defeating England on penalties in the final held at Wembley Stadium.

When is Euro 2024 starting?
The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship will begin on 14 June and the final will be played on July 14.
Where is Euro 2024 being held?
The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship will be hosted by three-time winner Germany, across ten venues, with the final to be played at the Olympiastadion Berlin.

