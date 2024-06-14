Euro 2024: List of mascots for European Championships

The official mascot for UEFA EURO 2024 will be a teddy bear named Albart. The name was chosen through a vote conducted among UEFA.com users and school children across Europe, through the UEFA Football in Schools programme.

Though the UEFA Euro began in 1960, the tournament had mascots only from the 1980 edition. The mascots are mostly targeted at children, with cartoon shows and other merchandise released to coincide with the competition.

Here’s a list of all Euro mascots since the first time it was unveiled in 1980:

Italy 1980- Pinocchio

The very first mascot, Pinocchio, was one of the world’s most popular books at the time of the tournament. It was clothed in the colours of the Italy national flag and a white hat emblazoned with EUROPA 80.

France 1984- Peno

The mascot was a white cockerel (a young domestic cock) named Peno, the French slang for penalty. It is a traditional national symbol of France and was dressed in the kit of the host nation.

West Germany 1988- Berni

Berni the rabbit was the 1988 mascot sporting a football kit in the colours of the Germany national flag. It was named after the city of Berne - the former location of UEFA headquarters and where Germany lifted the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

Sweden 1992- Rabbit

The 1992 mascot was also a rabbit, this time in the Swede national colours and was named rabbit.

England 1996- Goaliath

Goaliath was similar to the original mascot of the 1966 World Cup called World Cup Willie. It was a lion dressed in an England kit, sporting an elegant white and navy jersey., bringing an end to the run of rabbits.

Netherlands/Belgium 2000- Benelucky

Benelucky was a combination of ‘Benelux’- the term for the three nations of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg- and ‘lucky’ for good luck. The part-devil, part-lion had a multicoloured mane which incorporated the colours of both Belgian and Dutch national flags.

Portugal 2004- Kinas

The 2004 EURO mascot was a boy with special powers best showcased by halfway-line antics. Dressed in the Portugal team kit, the mascot’s name was derived from the five blue shields – or Aquinas – on Portugal’s coat of arms.

Austria/Switzerland 2008- Trix and Flix

The mascots were twins representing the two host countries, Austria and Switzerland, and had an official soundtrack – Shaggy’s Feel the Rush. Named Trix and Flix, they were dressed in red and white football strips- the colours of the national flags of Austria and Switzerland.

Poland/Ukraine 2012- Slavek and Slavko

The mascot twins, Slavek and Slavko, represented the host nations, Poland and Ukraine. While one wore white and red, the colours of the Polish flag, the other sported yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

France 2016- Super Victor

Super Victor was a child in the kit of the France national football team, with a red cape at the back to represent the French flag. The cape, boots and ball were claimed to be the child’s superpowers, who could also fly from one host city to another.

Euro 2020- Skillzy

Freestyler Skillzy was selected for the EURO 2020 role through an Europe-wide talent contest. He was a character inspired by freestyle football, street football and panna culture, and performed tricks and flicks when retrieving the ball.

Germany 2024- Albart

The teddy bear named Albart, supposedly pays homage to the teddy bear, which is said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century. The large-headed mascot with big eyes has a soccer jersey, socks and boots.