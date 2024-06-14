MagazineBuy Print

Haaland to Courtois: List of top stars who will miss out on EURO 2024 in Germany

Take a look at some of the stars that will not be a part of the 17th edition of Europe’s premier international competition.

Published : Jun 14, 2024 08:30 IST - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Thibaut Courtois are some of the major names that will be missing Euro 2024.
Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Thibaut Courtois are some of the major names that will be missing Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland and Thibaut Courtois are some of the major names that will be missing Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The conclusion of the club football season means that it is time for football fans to shift their focus towards their favourite stars performing on the international stage.

The 17th edition of the European Championship is set to begin on June 14 in Germany, where 24 nations will battle it out to secure the title of continental champion. Host nations Germany and UEFA Nations League winner Spain have three titles each, while Italy and France are in second with two.

While a majority of the players who have shined during the club season will take the pitch in Germany, some of the big names in Europe will be absent from Euro 2024 due to various reasons.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces final squad for European Championship

Take a look at some of the stars that will not be a part of this edition of Europe’s premier international competition:

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Norway finished third in its qualifying group for the Euros, behind Scotland and Spain.
Norway finished third in its qualifying group for the Euros, behind Scotland and Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Norway finished third in its qualifying group for the Euros, behind Scotland and Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erling Haaland has had a couple of seasons to remember after moving to Premier League side Manchester City in 2022, winning the treble with the club in his first season while scoring 52 goals.

Despite his success at the club level, he has not been able to represent Norway in any major international tournament, after missing out on a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and now Euro 2024. Norway finished third in its qualifying group for the Euros, behind Scotland and Spain, and could not book a place in the tournament finals.

Marcus Rashford (England)

FILE PHOTO: England’s Marcus Rashford 26-man squad travelling to Germany.
FILE PHOTO: England’s Marcus Rashford 26-man squad travelling to Germany. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: England’s Marcus Rashford 26-man squad travelling to Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Despite being a part of the England squad that made it to the final of the previous edition of the European Championship and the team that made it to the quarterfinal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Marcus Rashford was left out of the 26-man squad this time, owing to a poor domestic season with Manchester United.

Speaking on Rashford’s exclusion, England manager Gareth Southgate said, “I just feel other players in that area of the pitch have had better seasons. That’s it.”

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Sweden finished third in its qualifying group behind Belgium and Austria.
Sweden finished third in its qualifying group behind Belgium and Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sweden finished third in its qualifying group behind Belgium and Austria. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Newcastle United forward has had an impressive season in the Premier League, scoring 21 goals in 30 appearances. But Alexander Isak could not help Sweden qualify for Euro 2024, after finishing third in its qualifying group, behind Belgium and Austria.

Gavi (Spain)

Spain’s Gavi was ruled out for 8-10 months after sustaining an ACL injury in his right knee.
Spain’s Gavi was ruled out for 8-10 months after sustaining an ACL injury in his right knee. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Spain’s Gavi was ruled out for 8-10 months after sustaining an ACL injury in his right knee. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

After becoming Spain’s youngest-ever goalscorer in a World Cup in 2022, 19-year-old Gavi was certain to have a place in the squad heading to Euro 2024.

But the Barcelona midfielder sustained an ACL injury in his right knee during a qualifier match against Georgia last November, which ruled him out for eight to ten months.

Jack Grealish (England)

FILE PHOTO: Jack Grealish scored only three goals in 20 Premier League games the entire season.
FILE PHOTO: Jack Grealish scored only three goals in 20 Premier League games the entire season. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Jack Grealish scored only three goals in 20 Premier League games the entire season. | Photo Credit: AP

Despite being a part of the 33-man provisional squad announced by manager Gareth Southgate for the international friendlies before Euro 2024, Jack Grealish was left out of the final squad that will travel to Germany.

It seems like Grealish has paid the price for his mundane season with Premier League champion Manchester City, scoring only three goals in 20 Premier League games the entire season.

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois was ruled out of action during pre-season after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year.
Courtois was ruled out of action during pre-season after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Courtois was ruled out of action during pre-season after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Thibaut Courtois has featured in between the sticks for Belgium in every major tournament since the 2014 FIFA World Cup. But this season, he was ruled out of action during pre-season after tearing the ACL in his left knee last year.

He returned to action at the end of the season and featuring in Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League final win against Borussia Dortmund, Courtois was not included in the Belgium squad to travel to Germany,

Despite the recovery, it is believed that he was not included in the squad due to the enmity between him and coach Domenico Tedesco after a row over the captaincy of the national team, with Courtois accusing Tedesco of a breach of trust.

Serge Gnabry (Germany)

Serge Gnabry suffered a hamstring tear in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Serge Gnabry suffered a hamstring tear in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Serge Gnabry suffered a hamstring tear in Bayern Munich’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry suffered a hamstring tear in his side’s 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League and was ruled out for the rest of the season. He could not recover in time and was subsequently left out of the squad by Julian Nagelsmann.

