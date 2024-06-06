Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces final squad for European Championship

Defending champion Italy, on Thursday, announced the 26-man squad that will compete in the upcoming Euro 2024 beginning in Germany on June 14.
Drawn with Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B, Italy will begin its title defence against Albania on June 16. Coach Luciano Spalletti has announced the squad after his side’s 0-0 draw against Turkey on Wednesday and will have one final international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 10.
ITALY SQUAD
