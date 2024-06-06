MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces final squad for European Championship

Drawn with Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B, Italy will begin its title defence against Albania on June 16.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 21:39 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Before the European Championship, Italy will have one final international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 10.
Before the European Championship, Italy will have one final international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 10.
Before the European Championship, Italy will have one final international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 10. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Defending champion Italy, on Thursday, announced the 26-man squad that will compete in the upcoming Euro 2024 beginning in Germany on June 14.

Drawn with Spain, Croatia and Albania in Group B, Italy will begin its title defence against Albania on June 16. Coach Luciano Spalletti has announced the squad after his side’s 0-0 draw against Turkey on Wednesday and will have one final international friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 10.

ITALY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris St Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham Hotspur)
Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

