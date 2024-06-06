Euro 2024: Harry Maguire not selected in England squad by Southgate

Harry Maguire has been excluded from England’s 26-member squad for Euro 2024. by head coach Gareth Southgate.

Maguire took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his feelings.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.



For me, representing… pic.twitter.com/n7WXMuAzuO — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 6, 2024

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season,” Maguire conlcuded.

James Maddison and Curtis Jones are also out of the squad.