Premier League to trial alternative financial system in 2024-25

England’s top-flight clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2024-25 season on a “non-binding basis”, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken at the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

“SCR will regulate on-pitch spend to a proportion (85%) of a club’s football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales,” the league said in a statement.

“TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season.”