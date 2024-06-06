England’s top-flight clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2024-25 season on a “non-binding basis”, the Premier League said on Thursday.
The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken at the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.
“SCR will regulate on-pitch spend to a proportion (85%) of a club’s football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales,” the league said in a statement.
“TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season.”
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Kuwait LIVE score, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Rahim Ali, Alharbi shots saved early in second-half
- Premier League to trial alternative financial system in 2024-25
- French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek storms into final after beating Coco Gauff
- Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 8:30 PM IST; PAK faces United States in campaign opener
- India vs Kuwait, LIVE points table: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers standings during Sunil Chhetri’s last match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE