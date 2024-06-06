MagazineBuy Print

Premier League to trial alternative financial system in 2024-25

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken at the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 20:22 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland holds the Premier League trophy.
Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland holds the Premier League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland holds the Premier League trophy. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s top-flight clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2024-25 season on a “non-binding basis”, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken at the Premier League’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

“SCR will regulate on-pitch spend to a proportion (85%) of a club’s football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales,” the league said in a statement.

“TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season.”

