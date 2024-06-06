MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight final

The number one seed Swiatek will be looking to join a select band of players who have lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup four times, when she competes in the final on Saturday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 20:18 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the semifinal of French Open 2024 against Coco Gauff.
Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the semifinal of French Open 2024 against Coco Gauff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the semifinal of French Open 2024 against Coco Gauff. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive Roland Garros title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal of French Open 2024 on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with 12th seed Jasmine Paolini who beat Mirra Andreeva in the other semifinal.

Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra-aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.

ALSO READ | French Open 2024: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin win mixed doubles title

Having dropped the first set following an error, Gauff wiped away tears while up 2-1 in the second after an argument with the umpire over a contentious line call, but the U.S. Open champion recovered to break her opponent for the first time.

However, Swiatek struck back immediately before holding and breaking to surge to a 4-3 lead with a powerful winner as a 20th straight victory at Roland Garros appeared in sight for the 23-year-old at her favourite hunting ground.

Soaking up the applause at a sun-drenched Court Philippe-Chatrier, Madrid and Rome champion Swiatek secured victory on serve and equalled her 18-match winning streak on the sport’s slowest surface between Stuttgart and Warsaw in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek /

Coco Gauff /

French Open 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: England announces 26-member squad, Southgate leaves Maguire, Grealish and Maddison out
    AP
  2. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini crushes Mirra Andreeva to set up final with Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  3. Race walker Suraj loses Paris Olympics ticket as World Athletics cancels results of Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight final
    Reuters
  5. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini crushes Mirra Andreeva to set up final with Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight final
    Reuters
  3. Alexander Zverev trial explained: Does tennis have a policy on domestic violence?
    AP
  4. French Open 2024: Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin win mixed doubles title
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in semifinal at Roland Garros
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: England announces 26-member squad, Southgate leaves Maguire, Grealish and Maddison out
    AP
  2. French Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini crushes Mirra Andreeva to set up final with Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  3. Race walker Suraj loses Paris Olympics ticket as World Athletics cancels results of Nationals
    Stan Rayan
  4. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek overwhelms Coco Gauff to reach third straight final
    Reuters
  5. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment