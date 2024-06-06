MagazineBuy Print

French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in semifinal at Roland Garros

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden came back from losing the first set 7-5 to win the second set 2-6, but could not carry the momentum forward, losing the third set 6-2.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 17:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia.
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

