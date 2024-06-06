French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair crashes out in semifinal at Roland Garros

Second-seed Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden crashed out of the semifinal of the French Open 2024 after losing to Italian duo Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori at the Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday.
The reigning Australian Open champions came back from losing the first set 7-5 to win the second set 2-6, but could not carry the momentum forward, losing the third set 6-2.
More to follow...
