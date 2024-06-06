AUS vs OMA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman 125/9 in 20 overs, Australia wins by 39 runs

OMA 125/9 in 20 overs

Ellis to bowl the last over. Kaleemullah is late on his swipe, falls just past Marcus Stoinis at third man. WICKET!! Ellis goes short, Shakeel cuts it through point where Warner takes a comfortable catch.

Shakeel Ahmed c Warner b Nathan Ellis 11(10)

Bilal is the last man in. Attempts a big slog first ball but misses. Yorker length, driven to long on for a single. Kaleemullah survives the last ball. Australia beats Oman by 39 runs.