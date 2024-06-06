AUS vs OMA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman 125/9 in 20 overs, Australia wins by 39 runs

Key Updates
- June 06, 2024 09:48Perfect start for Australia!
- June 06, 2024 09:44WOMA 125/9 in 20 overs
Ellis to bowl the last over. Kaleemullah is late on his swipe, falls just past Marcus Stoinis at third man. WICKET!! Ellis goes short, Shakeel cuts it through point where Warner takes a comfortable catch.
Shakeel Ahmed c Warner b Nathan Ellis 11(10)
Bilal is the last man in. Attempts a big slog first ball but misses. Yorker length, driven to long on for a single. Kaleemullah survives the last ball. Australia beats Oman by 39 runs.
- June 06, 2024 09:35OMA 121/8 in 19 overs
Stoinis returns. Shakeel gets a couple after pushing one to deep square. Four!! Short and wide, carved away for four through square third. WICKET!! Attempted yorker goes awry but not enough contact and Tim David does well in the boundary to keep the ball within bounds.
Mehran Khan c Tim David b Stoinis 27(16)
Another low full toss that is mistimed, falls in the gap at midwicket. Mistimed again, Mitch Marsh cannot reach it running backwards.
- June 06, 2024 09:30OMA 109/7 in 18 overs
Nathan Ellis into the attack. Two singles down the ground off the first two balls. Mehran lofts one down the ground, no timing at all, will get only a single. 100 up for Oman with a single to long on. SIX!! Length ball outside off, Mehran picks it up and deposits over midwicket for six.
- June 06, 2024 09:25OMA 96/7 in 17 overs
Hazlewood continues. Four!! Drops it short, Mehran pulls it through deep square for a boundary. Short again, Mehran misses his pull and is hit on the helmet.
- June 06, 2024 09:19WOMA 89/7 in 16 overs
Zampa returns. Six!! Ayaan looking good in the middle. Slogs a full ball off the back foot over midwicket for six. Six!! Even fuller, Ayaan lofts it over long on for a huge six. WICKET!! He goes for another slog. This time, gets a top edge that is easily pouched by Hazlewood at short third.
Ayaan Khan c Hazlewood b Zampa 36(30)
- June 06, 2024 09:10OMA 75/6 in 15 overs
Starc from the other end. Looks like he’s done some damage to his calf. He’s down stretching his legs at the moment. Looks like he’s going off.
Maxwell to complete the over. Maxwell fires one down leg, Wade takes the bails off in a flash. Umpire sends it upstairs. Looks like he has grounded it just in the nick of time. Nine runs from the over.
- June 06, 2024 09:06OMA 68/6 in 14 overs
Hazlewood back into the attack. Short ball, Mehran crunches the pull to deep square to get off the mark. In the air, but past the infield, falls in no man’s land and the batters get a couple. Six!! Length ball, lofted straight down the ground for six.
- June 06, 2024 09:00WOMA 57/6 in 13 overs
Zampa returns. Appeals for lbw but looks like it was sliding down leg. Full again, slog swept to deep mid for a single. Shoaib looks to flick one to the leg side, takes the edge and Wade completes the catch. Batter opts for review again. He survives again!! WICKET!! No need of a review there, a fast ball at yorker length, cleans up Shoaib.
Shoaib Khan b Zampa 0(4)
- June 06, 2024 08:56Meanwhile, a famous win for Uganda!
- June 06, 2024 08:53WOman 56/5 in 12 overs
Starc back into the attack. Full and straight, driven to cover where a misfield gives the batter a single. WICKET!! Full and wide, lofted straight down the throat of deep cover.
Khalid Kail c Maxwell b Starc 8(12)
Trapped in front first ball and Shoaib is given out. He opts to go for the review though. Wickets missing!! Shoaib survives.
- June 06, 2024 08:49OMA 54/4 in 11 overs
Zampa continues. Kail brings out the sweep to get a single. In the blockhole, Kail paddles it to deep fine for one. Six singles from the over.
- June 06, 2024 08:46OMA 48/4 in 10 overs
Ellis returns and he beats Ayaan Khan’s outside edge from around the wicket. Another one outside off. This time Ayaan manages a thick outside edge and it runs away for a four. Full outside off and Ayaan drives it on the up. Another four.
- June 06, 2024 08:40OMA 38/4 in 9 overs
Zampa gets his first over of the day. Starts by tying up new batter Ayaan Khan with a string of variations. Short and wide for the fourth ball. Ayaan cuts it away for a couple of runs.
- June 06, 2024 08:35WStoinis strikes again!
Stoinis continues the strangle. Three dot balls against Zeeshan to start with. Moves one away from Zeeshan just enough. Thick edge and another catch for Wade.
Zeeshan Maqsood c †Wade b Stoinis 1 (7b 0x4 0x6)
OMA 35/4 in 8 overs
- June 06, 2024 08:32OMA 34/3 in 7 overs
Spin on for Australia. Maxwell with his off spin. Slower one and it spins in. Khalid plays it off the back foot and splices it past short third. FOUR!!! Just a single other than that.
- June 06, 2024 08:25WAqib departs!
Marcus Stoinis gets a crack in the PowerPlay. Three dot balls and Aqib Ilyas has had enough. Steps across the stumps and whacks it away for a six. Almost lands in the on-ground pool.
But Stoinis has the last laugh. Keeps it in the channel and Aqib edges it for Wade to take a good catch.
Aqib Ilyas c †Wade b Stoinis 18 (18b 2x4 1x6)
OMA 29/3 in 6 overs
- June 06, 2024 08:18WEllis strikes!
Nathan Ellis replaces Starc. Starts with a back-of-the-hand slower ball. Diverted for a single by Aqib. Holds Kashyap down to three dots with a variety of slow balls.
Now Ellis fires a quicker one in. Full and hits Kashyap plumb on the pad. Oman reviews unsuccessfully.
Kashyap Prajapati lbw b Ellis 7 (16b 1x4 0x6)
OMA 23/2 in 5 overs
- June 06, 2024 08:15OMA 22/1 in 4 overs
Short from Hazlewood and Kashyap pulls it for a single. Outside off the stump and Aqib shuffles across before swatting it for a single to the leg side. Another quiet over from Hazlewood. Just two runs from it.
- June 06, 2024 08:08OMA 20/1 in 3 overs
Starc continues, as expected. A leg bye brings Aqib back on strike. Scything inswinger from Starc. Aqib does well to jam his bat under it. Low full toss and Aqib goes after it. Good stop by Warner. Fuller one now. Easy straight drive for four from Aqib.
Comedy of errors. Aqib dabs one off his pads and sets off for a non existent run. Head has all the time in the world to hit the stumps with Aqib in a different postal code. Head somehow gets his head mixed up and misses the stump and the keeper. By the time Maxwell gets the stumps down, Aqib makes his way back.
- June 06, 2024 08:04AUS 14/1 in 2 overs
Hazlewood from the other end. Aqib nudges one to deep third to get off strike. Sharp line and length from Hazlewood. No room for error for the Oman batters. Just two singles from the over.
- June 06, 2024 08:02OMA 12/1 in 1 over
Low full toss from Starc and Aqib Ilyas slices it just past the cover fielder. FOUR!! Wide now from Starc. The left-arm pacer brings the line in now. Hits Aqib square on the front pad. Given out by the umpire and Oman takes a review. Pitching outside leg and Aqib survives. Eventful first over.
- June 06, 2024 07:55WStarc strikes early!
Elegant shot from Kashyap Prajapathi to start with. Full from Starc and it is square driven for a four. A leg side wide next up and then a single. Starc with a booming inswinger against Athavale. Australia thinks it is pad first. Review taken. Pad first it is. Three reds. Golden duck for Athavale.
Pratik Athavale lbw b Starc 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)
- June 06, 2024 07:39WAUS 164/5 in 20 overs
Bilal to finish the innings. Full slower ball, driven to long on. Dropped!! David looks to go down the ground, doesn’t get the connection but long off makes a mess of it. Full on the stumps, lofted to deep midwicket, goes to the fielder on the bounce. Four!! Slower length ball, David waits for it and turns it through fine leg for a boundary. WICKET!! David is runout looking for a second run. Good over from Bilal. Australia finishes on 164/5.
Tim David run out (Ayaan Khan/Pratik Athavale) 9(4)
- June 06, 2024 07:32WAUS 156/4 in 19 overs
Kaleemullah returns. Four!! Full and wide, takes the outside edge off Stoinis and runs away to the boundary. Six!! Full and straight this time, lofted straight down the ground for a six! WICKET!! Warner looks to go downtown, only manages to find long off. Good hand played by the southpaw.
Warner c Shoaib Khan b Kaleemullah 56(51)
Four!! Slower ball on the pads, Tim David turns it behind for a boundary.
- June 06, 2024 07:28AUS 139/3 in 18 overs
Shakeel to bowl out. Six!! Full and wide, Warner steps down and lofts it over long on for six. Fifty for Warner! Miscommunication between the batters, a direct hit would have been the end of Stoinis. Nine from the over.
- June 06, 2024 07:19AUS 130/3 in 17 overs
Bilal back into the attack. Four!! Full toss outside off, Stoinis moves across and gets it in the gap through square leg for a boundary. Warner looks for another reverse hit, misses the swipe, the keeper does well to dive and prevent four byes. Slower short ball, Warner mistimes the pull to long on for a single. Six!! Waist high full toss and dispatched over midwicket for six. Stoinis brings up his fifty in just 27 balls.
- June 06, 2024 07:14AUS 114/3 in 16 overs
Shakeel back into the attack. Starts with a front foot no ball. Stoinis doesn’t get the required contact, just a single to long on. Full and wide, Warner gets a single to deep cover. Stoinis fails to connect again, just a single to long on. Lofted down the ground but no timing, Stoinis gets a couple. Eight from the over.
- June 06, 2024 07:08AUS 106/3 in 15 overs
Mehran returns to complete his spell. Stoinis gets a top edge on his shot but it falls safely in front of the offside sweeper. Six!! fuller in length, Stoinis lofts it down the ground, Ayaan at long off takes the catch but falls over backwards onto the boundary hoardings. Six!! More control this time, lofted over long on for a big six. Six!! Third six off the over, Australia get the much needed impetus it was looking for. Six!! Make that four sixes. 26 runs from the over.
- June 06, 2024 07:05AUS 80/3 in 14 overs
Aqib continues. Chance!! Leg spinner from Aqib, takes the outside edge of Stoinis but the keeper can’t hold on to it. Five runs from the over.
- June 06, 2024 07:00AUS 75/3 in 13 overs
Zeeshan Maqsood into the attack. Spinning into the left-hander, Warner turns it legside for a single. Stoinis punches a fuller one to deep cover for a single. Warner steals a quick single to short point. Four!! Too short, pulled through deep square for a boundary. Four!! Slightly overpitched and wide, driven through covers for the second four of the over.
- June 06, 2024 06:57AUS 63/3 in 12 overs
Aqib Ilyas back into the attack. Googly outside off, driven to long off for a single by Stoinis. Warner gets a single off the next ball. Stoinis beaten on the outside edge by a slow looping leggie. Googly to finish the over, just the three runs from it.
- June 06, 2024 06:54AUS 60/3 in 11 overs
Mehran returns. Stoinis mistimes his waft outside offstump, drives the next one to long off for a single. Appeals for lbw as Warner misses his attempted reverse scoop. Looks like it was off the bat. Four from the over.
- June 06, 2024 06:47AUS 56/3 in 10 overs
Aqib Ilyas continues. Slides one in and Warner goes for an expansive reverse sweep. Oman reviews for an LBW, but the ball had hit Warner on the gloves. Couple of singles as Australia looks to push forward.
- June 06, 2024 06:45Warner’s big day!
- June 06, 2024 06:43WStunning catch!
Aqib Ilyas with what could be the catch of the tournament. Maxwell nails an uppish cover drive. Ilyas is in no mind to let it go past him as he puts in a full-length dive to his left to get both his hands on it.
Glenn Maxwell c Aqib Ilyas b Mehran Khan 0 (1b 0x4 0x6)
AUS 52/3 in 9 overs
- June 06, 2024 06:40WMarsh departs
Mehran Khan continues. Wide outside off stump and Marsh nearly slices into his stumps. Cutter from Mehran now. Marsh looks to go over the top, but can’t clear long on.
Mitchell Marsh c Shoaib Khan b Mehran Khan 14 (21b 2x4 0x6)
- June 06, 2024 06:37AUS 50/1 in 8 overs
Aqib Ilyas brings himself on. The skipper keeps the squeeze on until he pitches one into Marsh’s arc. Swept away for a four. Just seven runs from the over though.
- June 06, 2024 06:31AUS 43/1 in 7 overs
Mehran Khan gets his first over of the day. The right-arm medium pacer begins with two dots, partly thanks to some good fielding and at short extra cover by Aqib Ilyas. Marsh squeezes the next one to deep fine to get off strike. Oh wait. The siren goes off and it is a no ball. Free hit for Warner. Low full toss and lobbed away for a four over covers. Mehran entices Warner with a fuller one, which moves away just enough to beat the batter. Sharp stumping from Athavale, but Warner never left the crease.
- June 06, 2024 06:27AUS 37/1 in 6 overs
Shakeel to close out the PowerPlay. Whips it into Marsh and starts with two dot balls. A little width and Marsh works it past extra cover for his first four of the day. Another misfield. Single taken. Shakeel closes out the over well.
- June 06, 2024 06:22AUS 32/1 in 5 overs
Kaleemullah gets a second over in the PowerPlay. Starts with three dot balls against Marsh to start with. Gives no room to work with. A misfield allows Marsh to get off the strike. Warner brings out the sweep and carves it away for a four.
- June 06, 2024 06:18AUS 25/1 in 4 overs
Left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed into the attack. Short loosener first up. Pulled away for a four by Warner. Shakeel goes quick and full and squeezes three straight dot balls from Warner before a single is taken.
- June 06, 2024 06:12WHead out!
Straight from Bilal Khan and Head has a swipe at it. Edged and gets a single. Warner returns the strike with a single to deep cover. Bilal goes for a short ball. Easily swatted away for a four by Head.
Full and wide now. Head slashes at it. Straight to mid on. Big wicket for Oman.
Travis Head c Khalid Kail b Bilal Khan 12 (10b 2x4 0x6)
AUS 19/1 in 3 overs
- June 06, 2024 06:07AUS 13/0 in 2 overs
Kaleemullah over the wicket to Head. On the stumps and chopped away for a single. Just outside the off stump now. Warner squeezes it through covers for a four. Kaleemullah slices one in and Warner is struck on his front pad. Oman appeals vehemently for an LBW. No reaction from the umpire.
- June 06, 2024 06:02AUS 6/0 in 1 over
On the pads first ball and Warner tucks it away for a single. Wide and full from Bilal Khan. Crunched for a four by Head. The left-arm pacer brings the line in and Head is forced into the defensive mode. Just six runs from the first over.
- June 06, 2024 06:02First Innings Begins!
Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head are out in the middle. Bilal Khan with the new ball for Oman.
- June 06, 2024 05:55Almost Time!
The two teams are out for the respective national anthems. This will be the first T20I meeting between the two.
- June 06, 2024 05:38Playing XIs
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- June 06, 2024 05:33Toss update
Oman wins the toss and opt to bowl first against Australia.
Two changes for Oman from their game against Namibia.
Mitch Marsh says he would have chased as well. Green, Agar, Inglis and Cummins are the players missing out.
- June 06, 2024 05:32Meanwhile, follow PNG vs UGA live!
- June 06, 2024 05:20All set for Australia’s opener at the T20 WC
- June 06, 2024 05:04PREVIEW
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia chases history, Pakistan faces USA challenge in campaign opener
With the World Test Championship mace and the 50-over World Cup trophy already in its bag, Australia will look to hit the ground running in its quest to become the first team to simultaneously hold all three world titles when it takes on Oman in its T20 World Cup opener.
- June 06, 2024 04:51LIVE STREAMING
When will Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match start?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6 AM IST.
How to watch live streaming of Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Which TV channel will telecast Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.
- June 06, 2024 04:44Stay Tuned!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates from the T20 World Cup encounter between Australia and Oman at Barbados. Stay Tuned for live scores and commentary from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- AUS vs OMA Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Oman 125/9 in 20 overs, Australia wins by 39 runs
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman
- FIFA World Cup Qualifier: What happened when India last played Kuwait?
- Looking at Sunil Chhetri’s iconic moments for India ahead of his farewell clash against Kuwait
- Euro 2024 warm-up: Oyarzabal hat-trick leads Spain to 5-0 friendly win over Andorra
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE