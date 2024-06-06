MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: Stoinis’ all-round show powers Australia to easy win vs Oman

Marcus Stoinis put in an impressive shift with the bat and the ball to power Australia to an easy win against Oman in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Oman in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 09:47 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Marcus Stoinis in action against Oman.
Marcus Stoinis in action against Oman. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Marcus Stoinis in action against Oman. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

