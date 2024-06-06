David Warner became the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.
The left-handed opener beat the previous record of 3120 runs scored by former captain Aaron Finch during his 104th game for the Aussies.
Warner has scored one century and 26 half centuries for Australia in the format, with an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 142.38.
Most T20I runs for Australia
Latest on Sportstar
- Australia vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Marsh, Maxwell depart in quick succession; AUS 56/3 vs OMA
- AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner becomes highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 cricket, eclipses Aaron Finch
- PNG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea bundled out for 77; Uganda loses Mukasa early
- UGA vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda’s Nsubuga registers most economical spell in T20 WC history
- Australia vs Oman, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch AUS vs OMA match live?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE