AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner becomes highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 cricket, eclipses Aaron Finch

The left-handed opener beat the previous record of 3120 runs scored by former captain Aaron Finch during his 104th game for the Aussies.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 06:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s David Warner hits four during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Australia’s David Warner hits four during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: AP
Australia's David Warner hits four during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Oman at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: AP

David Warner became the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

The left-handed opener beat the previous record of 3120 runs scored by former captain Aaron Finch during his 104th game for the Aussies.

Warner has scored one century and 26 half centuries for Australia in the format, with an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 142.38.

Most T20I runs for Australia
David Warner - 3121* in 104 matches
Aaron Finch - 3120 in 103 matches
Glenn Maxwell - 2468 in 107 matches
Shane Watson - 1462 in 58 matches
Mitchell Marsh - 1441 in 55 matches

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia /

David Warner /

Aaron Finch

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
