AUS vs OMA, T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner becomes highest run-scorer for Australia in T20 cricket, eclipses Aaron Finch

David Warner became the leading run-scorer for Australia in T20Is during the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Oman at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday.

The left-handed opener beat the previous record of 3120 runs scored by former captain Aaron Finch during his 104th game for the Aussies.

Warner has scored one century and 26 half centuries for Australia in the format, with an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 142.38.