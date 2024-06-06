Looking at Sunil Chhetri’s iconic moments for India ahead of his farewell clash against Kuwait

Sunil Chhetri will make his final appearance for the Indian national team when the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday.
Chhetri is the highest-capped footballer in Indian history with 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers and the highest scorer with 94 goals.
The 39-year-old has cemented legendary status in Indian football, and in this article, Sportstar takes you through some of the iconic moments of Chhetri’s career.
A debut to remember
Chhetri made his senior debut for India against Pakistan on June 12, 2005, in Quetta. He made it an occasion to remember by grabbing his maiden senior goal for his country in that match.
First senior title
In 2007, Chhetri won his first senior title with India after helping his team lift the Nehru Cup and finished as the second-highest goal scorer in that edition with four goals. He won the trophy again in 2009 and 2012 ( he topped the scoring charts with four goals).
Hat-trick in the final
Then 24-year-old Chhetri helped India win the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup for the first time. He was the top-scorer for the nation (four goals), including a hat-trick in the final against Tajikistan.
Becoming captain of the national team
Chhetri became captain of the national team in 2012. It was a momentous year for him after he set a new record of scoring seven goals in a single edition of the SAFF Championship, surpassing I.M. Vijayan’s record of six.
An iconic appeal
In June 2018, Chhetri scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the Intercontinental Cup, but seeing a poor turnout, he appealed to fans to come and support Indian football. On his 100th international appearance, he got the best gift as fans turned up in numbers to witness India beat Kenya 3–0. Chhetri scored twice.
In the record books again
In June 2023, Chhetri captained India to a record-extending ninth SAFF Championship title. Not only did he finish as that edition’s top scorer with five goals, he became the joint-highest goalscorer in SAFF championship history with 23 goals, along with Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq.
The 150th appearance
The Indian captain made his 150th appearance against Afghanistan in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match. While India lost 2-1, Chhetri managed to get on the scoresheet, which extended his unique record of scoring for India in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th and 150th games.
