MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri in India vs Kuwait: Talking points in Indian captain’s farewell game

Follow the major talking points about Sunil Chhetri, the Indian men’s football team captain, who is set to retire from international duty after the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Kuwait.

Updated : Jun 06, 2024 23:14 IST

Team Sportstar
KOLKATA 05/06/2024. Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri alongwith teammates during a warm up sessioin on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
KOLKATA 05/06/2024. Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri alongwith teammates during a warm up sessioin on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
lightbox-info

KOLKATA 05/06/2024. Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri alongwith teammates during a warm up sessioin on the eve of the FIFA Qualifier Match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo: R V Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog about the last game of Sunil Chhetri and his lasting influence on Indian football, wherein he leads India against Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • June 06, 2024 21:18
    History maker Sunil Chhetri

    Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers

    Sunil Chhetri ended his career as the fourth-highest goal scorer in international football behind legendary footballers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • June 06, 2024 21:07
    Looking back at Chhetri’s career abroad

    When Sunil Chhetri beat Manchester United and played for same team as Cristiano Ronaldo

    Sunil Chhetri became a trailblazer for the next generations, which saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu move to Croatia and Bijay Chhetri sign for a Brazilian side last year.

  • June 06, 2024 19:49
    Chhetri leading stats in his swansong for India

    GPZVnwba8AIskq9.jpg

  • June 06, 2024 19:41
    Full list of trophies won by Chhetri in India colours

    How many trophies has Sunil Chhetri won for India?

    Sunil Chhetri, retiring for India after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait, will go down as one of the greatest footballer to have pulled on an India shirt during his two decade long career.

  • June 06, 2024 19:28
    Looking back at Chhetri’s career!

    All eyes on Sunil Chhetri: A look at iconic moments of Indian football captain before retirement

    Chhetri is the highest-capped footballer in Indian history with 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers and the highest scorer with 94 goals. 

  • June 06, 2024 19:18
    Last dance for Sunil Chhetri

    India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Three key battles to look out for in Sunil Chhetri’s farewell match

    The match is not only important due to India’s qualification to the third round but also because captain Sunil Chhetri will be making his 151st and final appearance for the Blue Tigers.

  • June 06, 2024 19:15
    Favourite opponent of Chhetri?

    Which opponent has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?

    Ahead of his final appearance for the India, take a look at how many goals Sunil Chhetri has scored against different opponents throughout his career.

  • June 06, 2024 19:09
    “It was never about me. It will never be about me.”

    “It was never about me. It will never be about me.”

    Five years ago, not too far away from the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Sunil Chhetri uttered these exact words in front of another thronging press pack. The context was more or less the same. A FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kolkata as India dreamt of bigger things. But the stakes have been raised multifold this time around. 

    Chhetri, Stimac ready for the ‘biggest game’ of their lives vs Kuwait

    After 150 matches and 94 goals, Chhetri chose this setting, where it all began for him as a professional footballer in 2002, for his final bow as the leading man of Indian football.

  • June 06, 2024 19:05
    Chhetri starts in new kit in his last game

    India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India wears new jersey in Chhetri’s last game

    India is wearing a new kit by Performax Activewear, for Sunil Chhetri’s final international match.

  • June 06, 2024 18:55
    Indian Goal machine = Sunil Chhetri

    Sunil Chhetri farewell: A year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored by the Indian legend before retirement

    Take a look at Indian captain Sunil Chhetri’s year-by-year breakdown of the goals scored before his final match against Kuwait.

  • June 06, 2024 18:45
    Captain. Leader. Legend

    Sunil Chhetri has been a name synonymous with Indian football over the years. From becoming the highest-ever goalscorer for India to playing the most games for the national team, the striker has inspired generations to take up the sport in this part of the country.

    In his prime, Chhetri set another record – becoming the first Indian to play in multiple continents, first with Kansas City Wizards (North America) and then with Sporting CP reserves (Europe). 

    He became a trailblazer for the next generations, which saw Gurpreet Singh Sandhu move to Croatia and Bijay Chhetri sign for a Brazilian side last year.

Related Topics

Sunil Chhetri /

FIFA World Cup 2026

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 33/0; Taylor, Monank off to solid start in 160 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which country has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?
    Team Sportstar
  3. How many trophies has Sunil Chhetri won for India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is a drop-in pitch being used at T20 World Cup 2024?
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Familiar script befalls India and Chhetri’s farewell in goalless draw vs Kuwait
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 33/0; Taylor, Monank off to solid start in 160 chase
    Team Sportstar
  2. Which country has Sunil Chhetri scored the most goals against?
    Team Sportstar
  3. How many trophies has Sunil Chhetri won for India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
    Team Sportstar
  5. Explained: What is a drop-in pitch being used at T20 World Cup 2024?
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment