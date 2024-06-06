MagazineBuy Print

How many trophies has Sunil Chhetri won for India?

Sunil Chhetri, retiring for India after the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait, will go down as one of the greatest footballer to have pulled on an India shirt during his two decade long career.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 08:34 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Indian, led by Sunil Chhetri, celebrate with the trophy after winning the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal.
Indian, led by Sunil Chhetri, celebrate with the trophy after winning the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian, led by Sunil Chhetri, celebrate with the trophy after winning the Tri-Nation International football tournament in Imphal. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

India’s most-capped and highest-ever goal-scorer Sunil Chhetri will bring an end to his international career when the Blue Tigers take on Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers on Thursday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The 39-year-old striker will go down as one of the greatest footballer to have pulled on an India shirt during his two decade long career.

While Chhetri had racked up 150 caps and 94 goals, trophies were hard to come for him.

Chhetri found the most success in the SAFF Championship with four wins in 2011, 2014, 2021 and 2023. He was the top-scorer in three of those editions in 2011, 2021 and 2023.

The Bengaluru FC forward’s first trophy with India came with the Nehru Cup win in 2007, which he further went on to win two more times. Chhetri was named the captain of the India team for the first time in the 2012 edition.

The year 2023 was his most prolific year, with three title wins, the Tri-nation series, the Intercontinental Cup, and the SAFF win – all coming in India.

All trophies won by Chhetri for India
AFC Challenge Cup: 2008
SAFF Championship: 2011, 2015, 2021, 2023
Nehru Cup: 2007, 2009, 2012
Intercontinental Cup: 2018, 2023
Tri-nation series: 2023

