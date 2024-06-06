India vs Kuwait LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Chhetri starts in farewell match, Lineups, IND v KUW, 7:30 PM kick-off

Key Updates
Sulaiman(GK), Alenezi, Ibrahim, Abdulah, Alharbi, Alrashidi, Aldousari, Abujabarah, Saleh(C), Alsulaiman, Hasan Alenezi
- June 06, 2024 17:48India starting XI
- June 06, 2024 17:45PREVIEW
It’s now been 203 days since the Indian team last tasted victory when it beat Kuwait1-0 away from home.
Since then, there has been a forgettable Asian Cup campaign, spurned opportunities against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifier, calls for Igor Stimac to be axed and a huge Sunil Chhetri retirement announcement. There have also been no goals from open play in the following 555 regulation minutes.
India’s qualification to the third round of the qualifiers in Group A hangs by a thread and so does Stimac’s position. Yet, Stimac got his way with an extended training camp since the middle of May and also for the match to be held in Kolkata to receive strong home support for the final push.
Amidst all the setbacks, the mood remains upbeat, as India is set to host Kuwait in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.
Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier
India’s qualification to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers in Group A hangs by a thread and so does head coach, Igor Stimac’s position.
When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?
The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 5, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where to watch the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier match?
The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will be telecast live on the Sports 18 1, Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema.
