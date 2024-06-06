MagazineBuy Print

Live

India vs Kuwait LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier updates: Chhetri starts in farewell match, Lineups, IND v KUW, 7:30 PM kick-off

IND v KUW: Follow live updates of the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Updated : Jun 06, 2024 18:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri will play his final match for India.
Sunil Chhetri will play his final match for India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV
Sunil Chhetri will play his final match for India. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MOORTHY RV

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates of the match.

  • June 06, 2024 18:24
    All eyes on Sunil Chhetri: A look at iconic moments of Indian football captain before retirement

    All eyes on Sunil Chhetri: A look at iconic moments of Indian football captain before retirement

    Chhetri is the highest-capped footballer in Indian history with 150 appearances for the Blue Tigers and the highest scorer with 94 goals. 

  • June 06, 2024 18:06
    Sunil Chhetri: A timeline on the Indian football captain before India vs Kuwait farewell match

    Sunil Chhetri: A timeline on the Indian football captain before India vs Kuwait farewell match

    Having made his debut against Pakistan as a 21-year-old, Chhetri inspired generations over 19 years and will look to end his on a high, as India looks to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

  • June 06, 2024 17:51
    Kuwait starting XI

    Sulaiman(GK), Alenezi, Ibrahim, Abdulah, Alharbi, Alrashidi, Aldousari, Abujabarah, Saleh(C), Alsulaiman, Hasan Alenezi

  • June 06, 2024 17:48
    India starting XI
  • June 06, 2024 17:45
    PREVIEW

    It’s now been 203 days since the Indian team last tasted victory when it beat Kuwait1-0 away from home.


    Since then, there has been a forgettable Asian Cup campaign, spurned opportunities against Afghanistan in the World Cup qualifier, calls for Igor Stimac to be axed and a huge Sunil Chhetri retirement announcement. There have also been no goals from open play in the following 555 regulation minutes. 


    India’s qualification to the third round of the qualifiers in Group A hangs by a thread and so does Stimac’s position. Yet, Stimac got his way with an extended training camp since the middle of May and also for the match to be held in Kolkata to receive strong home support for the final push.


    Amidst all the setbacks, the mood remains upbeat, as India is set to host Kuwait in the reverse fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.


    Read full preview HERE

    Emotionally-charged Chhetri swansong hoping to take India past Kuwait in World Cup qualifier

    India’s qualification to the third round of the World Cup qualifiers in Group A hangs by a thread and so does head coach, Igor Stimac’s position.


    When and where will the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier kick-off?


    The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 5, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    Where to watch the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier match?


    The India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup qualifier will be telecast live on the Sports 18 1, Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 3 TV channels in India. 


    Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema.

Related Topics

India /

Kuwait /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers /

Sunil Chhetri

