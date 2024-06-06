India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between India and Kuwait saw two debutants on the international stage, with Edmund Lalrindika becoming the first I-League player to make India debut in half a decade.
The last player from the league to make a National team debut (competitive fixture) was Salam Ranjan Singh in 2017, playing for East Bengal then, which used compete in the I-League.
More to follow.
