MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between India and Kuwait saw Edmund Lalrindika becoming the first I-League player to make India debut in half a decade.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 20:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. India and Kuwait play out stalemate in Sunil Chhetri’s final game
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sunil Chhetri’s former teammate Lalpekhlua’s advice to aspiring footballers - Never take any injury lightly
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
    Team Sportstar
  3. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 14/1 (2); USA on top with early blows
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment