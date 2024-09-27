PREVIEW
East Bengal FC will be looking to put behind the frustration of successive away defeats and pick up its first points of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when it hosts FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.
The red and gold brigade is returning home from an unrewarding trip from the South where it conceded narrow losses against Bengaluru FC (0-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-2) and would be eager to make a turnaround in its fortunes in front of the home supporters. This becomes necessary for the side, which has been persistently underperforming since joining the league early in the decade and needs some good results to brighten things up this season.
The task will be difficult as East Bengal runs up against one of the tournament’s heavyweights in FC Goa, which also enjoys a healthy record with five wins in eight meetings in the ISL so far.
PREDICTED XI
East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Zothanpuia; Jeakson, Souvik, Talal; Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos.
FC Goa: Kattimani (GK); Udanta, Odei, Dorjee, Gupta; Borges, Borja; Boris, Drazic, Brison; Sadiku.
LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO
When and where till the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
Where can you watch the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; live streaming info
- Richa Ghosh interview: A finisher’s unfinished business at the T20 World Cup
- ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
- East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI
- F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE