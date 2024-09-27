East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI

PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will be looking to put behind the frustration of successive away defeats and pick up its first points of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when it hosts FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The red and gold brigade is returning home from an unrewarding trip from the South where it conceded narrow losses against Bengaluru FC (0-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-2) and would be eager to make a turnaround in its fortunes in front of the home supporters. This becomes necessary for the side, which has been persistently underperforming since joining the league early in the decade and needs some good results to brighten things up this season.

The task will be difficult as East Bengal runs up against one of the tournament’s heavyweights in FC Goa, which also enjoys a healthy record with five wins in eight meetings in the ISL so far.

PREDICTED XI

East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Zothanpuia; Jeakson, Souvik, Talal; Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos.

FC Goa: Kattimani (GK); Udanta, Odei, Dorjee, Gupta; Borges, Borja; Boris, Drazic, Brison; Sadiku.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO