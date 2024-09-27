MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI

All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and FC Goa from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) on Friday. 

Published : Sep 27, 2024 07:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC players during a practice session.
East Bengal FC players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/THULASI KAKKAT
infoIcon

East Bengal FC players during a practice session. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/THULASI KAKKAT

PREVIEW

East Bengal FC will be looking to put behind the frustration of successive away defeats and pick up its first points of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when it hosts FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

The red and gold brigade is returning home from an unrewarding trip from the South where it conceded narrow losses against Bengaluru FC (0-1) and Kerala Blasters FC (1-2) and would be eager to make a turnaround in its fortunes in front of the home supporters. This becomes necessary for the side, which has been persistently underperforming since joining the league early in the decade and needs some good results to brighten things up this season.

The task will be difficult as East Bengal runs up against one of the tournament’s heavyweights in FC Goa, which also enjoys a healthy record with five wins in eight meetings in the ISL so far.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

PREDICTED XI

East Bengal: Gill (GK), Rakip, Anwar, Yuste, Zothanpuia; Jeakson, Souvik, Talal; Vishnu, Nandhakumar, Diamantakos.

FC Goa: Kattimani (GK); Udanta, Odei, Dorjee, Gupta; Borges, Borja; Boris, Drazic, Brison; Sadiku.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When and where till the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, September 28 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the East Bengal and FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match?
The East Bengal vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network. The match will also be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Related Topics

ISL 2024-25 /

East Bengal /

FC Goa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Richa Ghosh interview: A finisher’s unfinished business at the T20 World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal looks for first points of the season as it hosts FC Goa
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. CFC vs MSC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Lalremsanga Fanai scores as Mohammedan beats Chennaiyin 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC appoints Rui Amorim as new head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Richa Ghosh interview: A finisher’s unfinished business at the T20 World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. ISL 2024-24: Mohammedan Sporting gets first-ever win in the league, beats Chennaiyin FC 1-0
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. East Bengal vs FC Goa LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch EBFC v FCG, Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Daniel Ricciardo leaves RB with immediate effect, Liam Lawson named replacement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment