Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian National football, was felicitated by after he retired from international football, following a goalless draw between India and Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday.

Several prominent dignitaries of the Indian football circuit, including the president of the All India Football Federation, were present in the felicitation ceremony.

The program began with Arup Biswas, the Sports Minister of West Bengal giving him a gold necklace which was followed by mementos by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the three big clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC.

Chhetri had started is professional football career in Kolkata, 22 years ago, penning a contract with the Mariners, but also played with East Bengal for a brief period of time.

Playing against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026, he hung up his boots on the international stage, in the same city, the City of Joy, with tears in his eyes.

“For everyone who came for the game, everyone who have watched for 19 years, thank you. These 19 years would not have been possible without y’all and I genuinely mean it. I want speak from my heart, shobai bhalo thakben, khushi thakben (everyone stay well, everyone stay happy),” Chhetri said.