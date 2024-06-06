MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement

Sunil Chhetri was felicitated by after he retired from international football, following a goalless draw between India and Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 21:32 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri during his last match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Thursday.
Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri during his last match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri during his last match against Kuwait at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu

Sunil Chhetri, the captain of the Indian National football, was felicitated by after he retired from international football, following a goalless draw between India and Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday.

Several prominent dignitaries of the Indian football circuit, including the president of the All India Football Federation, were present in the felicitation ceremony.

The program began with Arup Biswas, the Sports Minister of West Bengal giving him a gold necklace which was followed by mementos by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the three big clubs of Kolkata - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan SC.

“For everyone who came for the game, everyone who have watched for 19 years, thank you. These 19 years would not have been possible without y’all and I genuinely mean it.”Sunil Chhetri in his retirement speech

Chhetri had started is professional football career in Kolkata, 22 years ago, penning a contract with the Mariners, but also played with East Bengal for a brief period of time.

Playing against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026, he hung up his boots on the international stage, in the same city, the City of Joy, with tears in his eyes.

“For everyone who came for the game, everyone who have watched for 19 years, thank you. These 19 years would not have been possible without y’all and I genuinely mean it. I want speak from my heart, shobai bhalo thakben, khushi thakben (everyone stay well, everyone stay happy),” Chhetri said.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 107/5 (14); Kenjige removes Shadab, Azam Khan in two deliveries
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Babar Azam becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match; goes past Kohli, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
    Team Sportstar
  3. Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Familiar script befalls India and Chhetri’s farewell in goalless draw vs Kuwait
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan 107/5 (14); Kenjige removes Shadab, Azam Khan in two deliveries
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI announces domestic schedule for 2024/25 season
    Team Sportstar
  4. Babar Azam becomes top run-scorer in T20Is during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match; goes past Kohli, Rohit
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Kuwait highlights, IND 0-0 KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Sunil Chhetri retires as India’s highest goalscorer with 94
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment