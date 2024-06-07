MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC

The defender reunites with coach Owen Coyle after having made his Indian Super League debut with Jamshedpur FC in 2022.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 12:57 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Laldinpuia (centre) with Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan and head coach Owen Coyle.
Laldinpuia (centre) with Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan and head coach Owen Coyle. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC
infoIcon

Laldinpuia (centre) with Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bachchan and head coach Owen Coyle. | Photo Credit: Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has completed its third signing ahead of the 2024-25 season with the acquisition of defender PC Laldinpuia on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old from Mizoram is known for his ability to operate in the defence as well as midfield. He has joined the Marina Machans following an impressive performance with Jamshedpur FC.

Interestingly, Laldinpuia made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Jamshedpur under Owen Coyle in 2022 and he was also part of the team that lifted the ISL League Shield in the same year.

“In Laldinpuia we have got an incredible center back on the back of a great season on our hands. I have worked with him briefly and I’m confident he will be well loved amongst the squad,” head coach Coyle said.

READ MORE | Tiri signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Having previously played under Coyle, the talented footballer has a great understanding of the head coach’s playing style and is expected to play a crucial role when he reunites with the Scotsman at Chennaiyin.

“When they told me that they were interested in me, I was very excited to join the club. A big team and the coach is also a good coach, I know his system and all so I can play under him,” Laldinpuia expressed excitement about joining Chennaiyin.

Laldinpuia has played 35 matches in the last three ISL seasons. With 37 interceptions and 15 blocks, he was one of the standout performers for Jamshedpur in the last season. He also won 106 duels and 35 tackles.

Laldinpuia began his career with Chhinga Veng FC in the I-League second division in 2019 and later also played for Aizawl FC in the I-League.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

ISL /

Indian Super League /

Jamshedpur FC /

Owen Coyle

