MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?

India will next travel to Qatar to play its last match of second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match?
Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match? | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after draw against Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match? | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Kuwait played out a goalless draw in what was Sunil Chhetri’s last match of his international career.

Even Afghanistan held Qatar to a 0-0 draw which has made India’s chances of qualifying slimmer.

India will travel and play Qatar in its last match of second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

FOLLOW: LIVE UPDATES FROM THE INDIA VS KUWAIT FIFA WORLD CUP QUALIFIER

The next edition of the FIFA World Cup will be the largest version of the tournament, expanding from 32 to 48 teams. The longer tournament, with more number of matches, will also allow confederations to have more representation in the premier international tournament.

For Asia, naturally, that paves the way for relatively weaker nations to earn a spot in the World Cup.

How can India qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

India will have to finish in the top two in the second and third rounds of the qualifiers to seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Group A standings in second round:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar 5 4 1 0 16 2 14 12
2 India 5 1 2 2 2 5 -3 5
3 Afghanistan 5 1 2 2 3 13 -10 5
4 Kuwait 5 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4

How can India qualify for the third of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

The Blue Tigers are currently second on the points table one point ahead of Afghanistan but has a game in hand.

Scenario 1 - If India wins: If India beats Qatar, it will end up with eight points. If Afghanistan loses to Kuwait, India will go through.

Scenario 2 - If India draws: If India draws its final match against Qatar, it will end up with six points. In this case, Afghanistan will have to draw against Kuwait and it will go down to goal difference.

Here is how the qualification process works:

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – The top two teams from each group of second round will qualify in round three and also seals a spot for the AFC Asian Cup.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.

Related Topics

India /

Kuwait /

Sunil Chhetri /

FIFA World Cup 2026 /

FIFA World Cup /

Qatar /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 51/1; Monank, Gous rebuild after Taylor falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match
    Team Sportstar
  4. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Match starts 12:30 AM IST; Scotland looks for a win against Namibia
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champions to a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Sunil Chhetri retires: Indian football legend felicitated by East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, AIFF after international retirement
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sunil Chhetri finishes fourth behind Messi, Ronaldo, Daei among all-time international goal-scorers
    Team Sportstar
  3. How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier: Familiar script befalls India and Chhetri’s farewell in goalless draw vs Kuwait
    Aashin Prasad
  5. India vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Edmund makes international debut as first I-League player in five years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States of America 51/1; Monank, Gous rebuild after Taylor falls
    Team Sportstar
  2. How India qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Afghanistan draws with Qatar, following Sunil Chhetri’s last match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, LIVE points table: Afghanistan edges closer after India draws with Kuwait in Chhetri’s last match
    Team Sportstar
  4. NAM vs SCO Live score, T20 World Cup 2024: Match starts 12:30 AM IST; Scotland looks for a win against Namibia
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Afghanistan stuns Qatar to hold Asian Champions to a goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment