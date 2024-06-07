MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Odei Onaindia signs one-year contract extension with FC Goa

The defender led from the back to guide FC Goa to the semifinal of the Durand Cup 2023, ISL Cup playoffs, and third place in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 league stage.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 13:45 IST - 5 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with ISL club FC Goa for another year.
Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with ISL club FC Goa for another year.
infoIcon

Spanish centre-back Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with ISL club FC Goa for another year. | Photo Credit: FC Goa

FC Goa has announced that Odei Onaindia has extended his contract with the club, committing to remain with the Gaurs for the upcoming season.

The Spanish centre-back, who joined the Men in Orange last summer, played a pivotal role in the team’s defensive solidity and leadership throughout the 2023-24 season.

Onaindia’s impressive performances saw him make 32 appearances across all competitions, missing just one game under head coach Manolo Marquez, starting in every match he played.

His presence was instrumental as FC Goa reached the semifinal of the Durand Cup 2023 and the ISL Cup playoffs, and finished third in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 league stage.

READ MORE | ISL: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Laldinpuia from Jamshedpur FC

Notably, the defender also captained the team in nine matches, showcasing his leadership on and off the field.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Odei Onaindia said, “I am extremely happy to continue my journey with FC Goa. The past season has been fantastic, and the support from the fans, staff, and my teammates has been overwhelming.

“We would have liked to end the campaign with some silverware, but unfortunately that did not happen. But that has only fuelled our ambition further, and I’m looking forward to building on our achievements and striving for more success in the coming season,” he added.

Under the 34-year-old’s leadership, Goa’s defence achieved remarkable feats, including registering the joint-fewest number of defeats in a single league season and the fewest goals conceded by the club in a league season since 2016.

READ MORE | ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC

These defensive efforts were crucial in helping the Gaurs achieve a club-record 45 points in the ISL league season, their highest ever.

Lokesh Bherwani, FC Goa’s Director of Football, expressed his excitement about Onaindia’s contract extension: “We are thrilled to have Odei continue with us. His defensive prowess and leadership have been invaluable to the team.

“His commitment to the club reinforces our strategy of retaining a strong core and striving for greater achievements together. His commitment on the field and his influence in the dressing room are qualities that make him a key player for us. We believe he will continue to play a vital role for us,” he concluded.

