ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC

Fijian striker Roy Krishna extended his stay in India with a one-year contract extension at Odisha FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Monday.

“I’m very pleased to extend my stay in Odisha for another year. I’ve had a great season and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next one. The energy and support I get from our fans on and off the pitch is unparalleled and truly fuels my passion for the game,” Krishna said.

Krishna, who has previously played for Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan, scored 13 goals and assisted three more last season for the Juggernauts, who finished as runner-up in the Kalinga Super Cup, narrowly missing out on the knockout spot in the ISL.

“Playing under Coach Sergio Lobera has been a great experience for me. His vision, leadership, and commitment to excel inspire me every day. I am eager to continue learning and growing under his guidance, and I am confident that together, we will achieve great things this year,” Krishna added.

He was instrumental in Odisha’s 3-2 AFC Cup comeback win against Maziya S & RC in Maldives scoring the late winner.

“I am happy to have a player and a professional like Roy back next season. He has helped us achieve success last year and I am sure he will help us this year as well,” Sergio Lobera, Odisha’s head coach, said.