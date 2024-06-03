F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season

Esteban Ocon will be departing from BWT Alpine at the end of the 2024 season, the team announced in a press release. The Frenchman was with the Enstone-based side for five years.

Alpine and Ocon recorded their first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix and had two more podium finishes, achieving second place at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, and third place at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver.. I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times,” said the 27-year-old.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Bruno Famin, team principal, said, “During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

“We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

After colliding with his teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, he was handed a five-place grid peantly ahead of the race in Canada next week.

There had also been speculation that Ocon could be ‘benched’ after the incident, but he confirmed in a post on social media that he will be racing in Canada. He also spoke about the challenges of being a competitor on the F1 grid because of online abuse and negativity.

Famin had reportedly been considering other options for his team’s 2025 lineup in recent times and decided not to renew Ocon’s contract, who will race for Alpine for the rest of the season.