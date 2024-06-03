MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season

Esteban Ocon will be departing from BWT Alpine at the end of the 2024 season after being with the team for five years.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 16:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 season.
FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine at the end of the 2024 season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Esteban Ocon will be departing from BWT Alpine at the end of the 2024 season, the team announced in a press release. The Frenchman was with the Enstone-based side for five years.

Alpine and Ocon recorded their first Grand Prix victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix and had two more podium finishes, achieving second place at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, and third place at the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver.. I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times,” said the 27-year-old.

“I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

ALSO READ | Charles Leclerc wins Monaco Grand Prix, Piastri finishes second

Bruno Famin, team principal, said, “During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.

“We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

After colliding with his teammate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, he was handed a five-place grid peantly ahead of the race in Canada next week.

There had also been speculation that Ocon could be ‘benched’ after the incident, but he confirmed in a post on social media that he will be racing in Canada. He also spoke about the challenges of being a competitor on the F1 grid because of online abuse and negativity.

Famin had reportedly been considering other options for his team’s 2025 lineup in recent times and decided not to renew Ocon’s contract, who will race for Alpine for the rest of the season.

Related Topics

F1 /

Esteban Ocon /

Alpine F1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa hope to start with win in Group D; Streaming Info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Scaloni reveals his plan as Argentina coach, gives fitness update on Lionel Messi
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan confident of chasing big totals, says captain Rashid Khan
    PTI
  5. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Motorsport

  1. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Zinedine Zidane to signal 24 Hours of Le Mans start
    AFP
  3. Moto GP Bharat: MotoGP India to not happen in 2024, race shifted to 2025
    PTI
  4. Motorsport weekend wrap: Leclerc wins home Monaco Grand Prix; Newgarden makes it back-to-back Indy 500 wins
    Kavita Menon
  5. MotoGP 2024: Espargaro smashes lap record to take pole at Catalunya
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa hope to start with win in Group D; Streaming Info, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Scaloni reveals his plan as Argentina coach, gives fitness update on Lionel Messi
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan confident of chasing big totals, says captain Rashid Khan
    PTI
  5. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment