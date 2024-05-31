MagazineBuy Print

ISL’s Golden Boot winner Diamantakos to leave Kerala Blasters

Though the Greek striker, the ISL’s top scorer with 13 goals from 17 games, had recently thrown hints that he would be leaving the club, the Kerala Blasters officially announced his departure on Friday.

Published : May 31, 2024 20:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season football match between Kerala Blaster FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season football match between Kerala Blaster FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC celebrates a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season football match between Kerala Blaster FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Dimitrios Diamantakos, the Indian Super League’s Golden Boot award winner this season, will leave the Kerala Blasters FC after two years with the club.

Though the Greek striker, the ISL’s top scorer with 13 goals from 17 games, had recently thrown hints that he would be leaving the club, the Kerala Blasters officially announced his departure on Friday.

ALSO READ: FC Goa captain Brandon Fernandes set to part ways with the club

“Kerala Blasters FC remains grateful for his time with us and looks forward to the continued success of Diamantakos and the club,” said a KBFC release.

According to reports, Diamantakos has agreed terms with East Bengal and will be announced as its newest acquisition once the transfer window opens on June 12.

The club also announced the departure of its seasoned goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, and assistant coach Frank Dauwen.

