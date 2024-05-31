ISL’s Golden Boot winner Diamantakos to leave Kerala Blasters

Dimitrios Diamantakos, the Indian Super League’s Golden Boot award winner this season, will leave the Kerala Blasters FC after two years with the club.

Though the Greek striker, the ISL’s top scorer with 13 goals from 17 games, had recently thrown hints that he would be leaving the club, the Kerala Blasters officially announced his departure on Friday.

“Kerala Blasters FC remains grateful for his time with us and looks forward to the continued success of Diamantakos and the club,” said a KBFC release.

According to reports, Diamantakos has agreed terms with East Bengal and will be announced as its newest acquisition once the transfer window opens on June 12.

The club also announced the departure of its seasoned goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, and assistant coach Frank Dauwen.